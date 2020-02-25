Wijnaldum says Klopp's system 'protects' two Liverpool players when they lose the ball

Gini Wijnaldum praised Liverpool's full backs after the 3-2 victory over West Ham.





Liverpool midfielder Gini Wijnaldum has praised full back duo Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold after the Reds beat West Ham 3-2 at Anfield.

Alexander-Arnold weighed in with two assists in the comeback victory and Wijnaldum told the club's official website how lucky the Reds are to have him and Robertson.

He said of the pair: "It is [a privilege] for everyone. But I think the team helps also to play like that, the way we set the team up when they are attacking – that they can attack with freedom and someone protects them when they lose the ball.

"I don’t think it’s only the strikers or the midfielders or the defenders or the goalkeeper, as a team we do it quite well and we try to help each other so everyone can use their quality. That’s what we do. We are lucky to have them and they are lucky to have us."





Plenty has been made about how Liverpool's midfield players are not playmakers but Jurgen Klopp has essentially moved that role in his side to the flanks.

Liverpool's slightly more conservative central midfielders provide the cover and discipline needed for both full backs to push on at the same time.

That's why it works so well and Wijnaldum is right to credit the structure of the team and the work other players do in allowing the eye-catching pair to roam free and do what they do.

It's just one of the reasons they are on course for their first Premier League title.