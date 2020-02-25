'Why not': BBC pundit urges PL rivals to sign Tottenham regular if they miss out on CL football

Harry Kane is currently on the sidelines as Tottenham Hotspur try to chase a Champions League finish without their star man.

Robbie Savage has urged Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side to sign Harry Kane in the summer if Tottenham miss out on Champions League football at the end of the season.

It seems as though the last Champions League place could fall to either Spurs or the Old Trafford side, and if the latter gets it ahead of the North London club then Savage thinks Kane should make the move, as he told BBC 606.

Kane is currently on the sidelines with an injury and he will be hoping to return in time before the season ends because it would be a big boost to Tottenham's top four/five hopes.

For a number of seasons now, Kane has been an outstanding goalscorer in the Premier League, and despite Savage's comments about the England man, he has always stood with his boyhood club.

“Champions League football for Manchester United, and no Champions League for Spurs, I would go for Harry Kane,” Savage told 606.

“Why not? Why? It's still one of the biggest clubs in the world. People are hammering me on social media saying 'no chance, why three players? [for Man United to sign in the summer which will help them challenge for the PL].”

It would be a big surprise if Kane were to leave Spurs for another Premier League club, regardless of Tottenham's position next season.

There's no doubt he will want to get the club challenging for the title again, winning a domestic trophy, before anything were to be considered.

And if he were to ever make a move away from Spurs then most likely he would follow in the footsteps of a Gareth Bale and make a switch to one of the European giants. Otherwise, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him finish his career at the club.