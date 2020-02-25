Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Leicester City

Bundesliga

Premier League

Who is Ismail Jakobs? Highly rated star linked to Tottenham and Leicester

Danny Owen
Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho before the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur at Villa Park on February 16, 2020 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Premier League duo Spurs and Leicester reportedly want Cologne's Bundesliga starlet Ismail Jakobs - Bens Chilwell and Davies should be concerned.

(BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Florian Kainz of 1. FC Koeln and Ismail Jakobs of 1. FC Koeln celebrates after scoring his teams fourth goal with team mates during the Bundesliga match between 1. FC...

It is no coincidence that Cologne have gone from relegation favourites to the dizzying heights of mid-table mediocrity since Ismail Jakobs exploded onto the scene.

The Bundesliga’s very own 'yo-yo club' had won just two of their first ten games since returning to the top flight this season. But, almost immediately after a little-known youngster made his top flight debut in November, their prospects have changed in the blink of an eye.

Cologne are now on a run of six wins in eight games and Jakobs has played almost every minute of that remarkable, and completely unexpected, transformation.

 

And his electrifying performance in Sunday’s stunning 5-0 away win at Hertha Berlin, Europe’s biggest spending side during the January transfer window, highlighted why both Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester City have been keeping an eye on a left-sider who puts the attacking in 'attacking full-back' (The Mail).

Jakobs was in irrepressible form in the German capital, setting up Cologne’s second of the game with a pinpoint cross while causing no end of problems for the Hertha defence with his refreshingly direct style.

(BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Ismail Jakobs of 1. FC Koeln looks on during the Bundesliga match between 1. FC Koeln and FC Bayern Muenchen at RheinEnergieStadion on February 16, 2020 in Cologne,...

The 20-year-old has been likened to Achraf Hakimi, Borussia Dortmund’s jet-heeled wideman, and this sort of performance shows why.

Meanwhile, at Leicester and Tottenham, two left-backs named Ben have endured a week to forget. It was Davies who gifted RB Leipzig their winner in Spurs’ Champions League defeat on Wednesday while, three days later, Chilwell was ripped to shreds by the perennial pantomime villain Riyad Mahrez during Leicester’s 1-0 home loss to Manchester City.

For Davies and Chilwell, Jakobs’ latest eye-catching display could hardly have come at a worse time. Especially given that both Jose Mourinho and Brendan Rodgers have experimented with a new-look wing-back system in recent weeks - with rather mixed results.

Jakobs, however, would make such a shift in formation possible. A 'defender' by trade, the Cologne-born starlet has made the majority of his appearances in a more advanced role in recent weeks with head coach Markus Gisdol aiming to utilise his explosive acceleration and his wand of a left foot to it's full potential.

He is the sort of all-action talent who can dominate the flank all on his own with pace and power, providing cover for the centre-backs while offering a reliable outlet in the final third too.

In an era where adaptability is key, Jakobs' could give Tottenham and Leicester something a little different.

(BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Ismail Jakobs of 1. FC Koeln celebrates after scoring his teams fourth goal during the Bundesliga match between 1. FC Koeln and Sport-Club Freiburg at...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch