'Where has he been all season?': Some West Ham fans react to defender's Anfield display

West Ham United lost 3-2 away at Liverpool on Monday.

West Ham United put up a real fight at Liverpool on Monday night, but ended up losing 3-2 at Anfield as they squandered a 2-1 lead.

The Hammers were given little chance of picking up a result as they made the trip to Anfield, and did fall behind early on as Gini Wijnaldum headed home Trent Alexander-Arnold's cross.

However, West Ham hit back with Issa Diop heading in a Robert Snodgrass corner, and then took the lead in the second half, with Pablo Fornals converting Declan Rice's cross.

David Moyes' side suddenly had real hope of ending Liverpool's famed unbeaten run, but conceded twice as Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane brought the Reds back to win the game 3-2.

West Ham went home empty-handed in terms of points, but after major criticism of Moyes' tactics and approach, this was a major step in the right direction.

Moyes not only ditched his five at the back setup, but also threw Jeremy Ngakia into the team again, having handed the 19-year-old his debut against Liverpool last month.

Ngakia impressed in that game and did so again on Monday night, shackling Sadio Mane well for most of the game despite his inexperience.

West Ham fans have been taking to Twitter to react to Ngakia's display, branding him 'superb' and 'a breath of fresh air', whilst urging Moyes to keep him in the side for the rest of the season.

Some are even wondering just where on earth the teenager has been all season, believing he is much better than Ryan Fredericks or Pablo Zabaleta at right back.

Ngakia has to start at RB for the remainder of the season. Thought he was superb today. Also looked comfortable going forward and gives us pace. #COYI — Adam Barnett (@AdamBarnski) February 24, 2020

Ngakia is the future of Westham he should finish of the season as our RB thought he was superb tonight #WHUFC #WestHam — West Ham Centre (@Westham_Centre) February 24, 2020

Ngakia is the best RB at West Ham. FULL STOP — joe huggett (@joehuggett1) February 24, 2020

Been more impressed with Ngakia after 180 minutes against Liverpool than I have done at any point with Ryan Fredericks in a West Ham shirt! — AL (@6_AaronLee) February 24, 2020

Surely Ngakia is our New RB? ... kids got a future #WHUFC — Dave Winsley (@davewinsley) February 25, 2020

Jeremy Ngakia, what a player we have there #COYI — Follow @UpToScratchGolf on IG (@lu_thirty_1) February 25, 2020

I do have a question about where Ngakia has been. I can’t quite understand why we’ve been watching Zabaleta wading through quicksand all year if this kid was available. He has to start on Saturday. — HeadHammerShark (@TheHList) February 25, 2020

Ngakia deserves to be our number one right back. Better than fredericks. Comfortable on the ball fair play to him — Kane Turner. (@Kaneturner91) February 25, 2020

A reminder that Ngakia is 19 years old. What a performance from the youngster, up against the best attack in the world at the moment



Bright future awaits... #WHUFC pic.twitter.com/lEPiEYipIv — COYIrons (@COYIrons_com) February 24, 2020

Ngakia is a breath of fresh air when there is a lot of stink around the club. The kid deserves to see out the season it's something positive for us all to cling too as well — Mike (@mhare641) February 24, 2020

Where has Ngakia been all season!? — . (@kats1_dadon) February 24, 2020