'Where has he been all season?': Some West Ham fans react to defender's Anfield display

Olly Dawes
West Ham United lost 3-2 away at Liverpool on Monday.

West Ham United put up a real fight at Liverpool on Monday night, but ended up losing 3-2 at Anfield as they squandered a 2-1 lead.

The Hammers were given little chance of picking up a result as they made the trip to Anfield, and did fall behind early on as Gini Wijnaldum headed home Trent Alexander-Arnold's cross.

However, West Ham hit back with Issa Diop heading in a Robert Snodgrass corner, and then took the lead in the second half, with Pablo Fornals converting Declan Rice's cross.

 

David Moyes' side suddenly had real hope of ending Liverpool's famed unbeaten run, but conceded twice as Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane brought the Reds back to win the game 3-2.

West Ham went home empty-handed in terms of points, but after major criticism of Moyes' tactics and approach, this was a major step in the right direction.

Moyes not only ditched his five at the back setup, but also threw Jeremy Ngakia into the team again, having handed the 19-year-old his debut against Liverpool last month.

Ngakia impressed in that game and did so again on Monday night, shackling Sadio Mane well for most of the game despite his inexperience.

West Ham fans have been taking to Twitter to react to Ngakia's display, branding him 'superb' and 'a breath of fresh air', whilst urging Moyes to keep him in the side for the rest of the season.

Some are even wondering just where on earth the teenager has been all season, believing he is much better than Ryan Fredericks or Pablo Zabaleta at right back.

