'What a performance': West Brom star left team-mate stunned against Bristol City

Slaven Bilic's West Bromwich Albion cruised to a 3-0 Championship win at Ashton Gate with Jake Livermore leaving Callum Robinson shaking his head.

Jake Livermore was at his all-action best during West Bromwich Albion’s 3-0 thrashing of Bristol City on Saturday with Baggies team-mate Callum Robinson blown away by his inspiration captain, speaking to The Mirror (25 February, page 45).

A former England international might not be the most glamorous member of Slaven Bilic’s squad but he is arguably the most important.

Livermore has started 33 of West Brom’s 34 Championship games in 2019/20 and saved possibly his best performance of the entire campaign for Saturday’s trip to promotion rivals Bristol City.

The 30-year-old managed four shots and a remarkable 11 tackles during an irrepressible performance which left his new team-mate Robinson, a January signing from Sheffield United, stunned.

“What a performance, what a captain,” said the Republic of Ireland international.

“What he shows is passion from the get-go. We started slow but he was at it, pressing and winning the ball back high up the pitch, which set the tone for the game.”

With their experienced skipper in this kind of form, the Birmingham Mail awarding him a perfect 10 in their post-match player ratings, West Brom are a match for any opposition in the Championship right now.

Livermore is the backbone every promotion-chasing side needs and, with Matheus Pereira, Matt Phillips and Robinson himself grabbing the headlines on an almost weekly basis, the former Tottenham ace is happy just to go about his business, underappreciated outside the Hawthorns but adored by everyone from the dressing room to the terraces.