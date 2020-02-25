'We had a giggle': Murphy shares how Rangers boss felt after Celtic win

Rangers have fallen 12 points behind their title rivals Celtic since their return from the winter break.

Danny Murphy has shared that he and Steven Gerrard had a 'giggle' after Rangers had beaten Celtic at Parkhead prior to the winter break, as he told Jim White on TalkSport (24/02/20 at 10:55 pm).

Since then, Rangers have fallen further behind Celtic in the race for the title, as Murphy also shared that Gerrard is 'very positive' at the moment, but he's 'certainly not content'.

When Gerrard's men secured all three points against their Old Firm rivals at Parkhead, it was a sign of intent and a sign that this title race was going down to the very last few weeks of the season.

But, just like last campaign, Rangers have hit a stumbling block which is all too familiar to them, as Murphy offered his thoughts on the title race, his conversations with his former Liverpool and England teammate and how they 'had a giggle' about his passionate celebrations at Celtic.

"He's disappointed [that the gap has drifted to 12 points]," Murphy told TalkSport. "I spoke about the experiences I had with him in terms of the Europa League. Stevie played Champion League more than the Europa. But when I played the Europa, the effect it can have on your league form. Stevie wouldn't have excuses, he's not that type.

"The reality is every club knows when you are playing Europa League, it's going to affect your form. I know Celtic are playing there too, but they already had an established squad, they are used to doing it, so I think that has affected them [Rangers].

"I think he's bitterly disappointed because you saw him after that win [at Parkhead], you saw his emotions and how much it meant to him when they won at Celtic. In fact, we had a giggle about that. I said 'you got a bit carried away with yourself' and he made no apologies for it because he said 'it meant the world'. He said 'it was a big deal and one of his finest moments'.

"I don't blame him for that - He's very positive about where they have got to. But he's certainly not content. He wants more."

A big week awaits Gerrard and his players because they have two very important cup matches coming up. Firstly in Europe and then the Scottish Cup.

On Wednesday night, they travel to Portugal for their second-leg knockout encounter against Sporting Braga. The Gers hold a 3-2 lead, and getting knocked out here would increase the pressure on both the players and manager.

Then, at the weekend, they return to Hearts, where they lost last month, with a place in the Scottish Cup semi-final up for grabs. Wins here would provide a much-needed boost for Gerrard's men, but if things take a turn for the worst then the reaction from the fans will be very interesting.