How to watch Chelsea v Bayern Munich in the Champions League - TV channel and live stream options

The Champions League is back on our screens this week but how can fans tune in to Chelsea v Bayern Munich?

As the Champions League returns for the knockout rounds in February, the level of competition and quality of the remaining teams is only getting higher.

After four matches last week, February 25th and 26th sees the final eight teams in the last 16 take their first steps into the knockout rounds.

One of the most eye-catching ties to come up in this round of fixtures is Chelsea v Bayern Munich, the German champions.

The match is certainly a tantalising prospect but how can fans tune in?

MORE SPORT: Formula 1 testing continues this week

Chelsea v Bayern Munich

The last time Chelsea and Bayern Munich met in the Champions League was in the 2012 final where the London-based side overcame the German outfit on penalties.

Fast-forward eight years and Bayern Munich are on a run of seven (yes, SEVEN) straight Bundesliga title wins while Chelsea currently sit fourth in the Premier League with their last league title coming in 2017.

While the German side no doubt look the favourites to progress, Frank Lampard's Chelsea, who have been unpredictable at times this season, will surely fancy their chances.

How to watch

Chelsea v Bayern Munich will be shown live on BT Sport as all Champions League matches are exclusive to the channel.

The match is set to kick-off at 8pm on Tuesday, February 25th while coverage on BT Sport 2 is due to start at 7pm.

To watch BT Sport, you'll need a subscription to the BT Sport channels via the likes of Sky, Virgin or BT TV.

Alternatively, if you don't want to tie yourself into a long contract, you can live stream BT Sport on the BT Sport App which is available on PC, mobile, Samsung Smart TVs and games consoles.

Monthly passes, similar to those on Sky's Now TV are available to purchase for £25 per month.

More Champions League this week

If Chelsea v Bayern Munich isn't your cup of tea, there are several other matches taking place this week that could pique your interest.

Tuesday, February 25th

Chelsea v Bayern Munich | BT Sport 2 - 8:00pm

Napoli v Barcelona | BT Sport 3 - 8:00pm

Wednesday, February 26th

Real Madrid v Manchester City | BT Sport 2 - 8:00pm

Lyon v Juventus | BT Sport 3 - 8:00pm

Times stated are kick-off times