Van Dijk praises two West Ham players after last night, calls them 'fantastic'

John Verrall
Virgil Van Dijk of Liverpool gestures during the UEFA Champions League football match, round 16, played between Atletico de Madrid and Liverpool FC at Wanda Metropolitano stadium on...
West Ham United managed to give Liverpool a scare last night, but David Moyes's side just could not hang on.

Virgil Van Dijk of Liverpool looks on during the UEFA Champions League football match, round 16, played between Atletico de Madrid and Liverpool FC at Wanda Metropolitano stadium on...

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has told the London Evening Standard that West Ham United are a real threat from set pieces.

West Ham gave Liverpool a big scare at Anfield last night, as they almost took away Jurgen Klopp’s side unbeaten record.

West Ham had the lead on the hour mark, but could not quite cling on to claim the three points, as they ultimately slipped to a 3-2 defeat.

David Moyes’s side looked dangerous from set-pieces all night.

 

And Van Dijk has praised both Felipe Anderson and Robert Snodgrass, who were on dead-ball duty last night.

“We can’t keep clean sheets every night,” Van Dijk admitted.

“Today the first was a set-piece, we should look at it but they are good at set-pieces, they have two fantastic guys who deliver the ball wherever they want and unlucky Ali[sson] couldn’t save us there.”

Virgil van Dijk (4) of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Norwich City and Liverpool at Carrow Road, Norwich on Saturday 15th February 2020.

For all of Van Dijk’s praise, Anderson and Snodgrass may feel that they could have had more assists this season.

The West Ham pair have set up nine goals between them, which is a credible return but hardly outstanding.

West Ham will be relying on Snodgrass and Anderson to provide them with the creativity that they need to fire them away from the drop zone between now and the end of the season, with Moyes’s side currently sat in 18th place in the Premier League table.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

