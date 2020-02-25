Quick links

'Unbelievable': Some West Ham fans react to news coming out of the London Stadium

John Verrall
West Ham United's Czech midfielder Tomas Soucek (R) clashes with Brighton's English midfielder Dale Stephens during the English Premier League football match between West Ham United and...
West Ham United midfielder Tomas Soucek has picked up an injury, which could leave him on the sidelines.

West Ham United fans have been left gutted after it was suggested by David Moyes that Tomas Soucek could be set for weeks on the sideline.

Soucek was taken off during West Ham’s 3-2 defeat against Liverpool last night.

 

The January signing has impressed since joining the Hammers, with his performances really catching the eye.

And Moyes has confirmed the news to Football London that Soucek was taken off with an injury.

“It looks like an adductor problem. I wish I could say it was just a precaution to take him off but I can’t,” Moyes said.

If Soucek is to be ruled out with injury, it will be a major blow to West Ham.

The Czech Republic international has seriously impressed since coming to the London Stadium, and Hammers fans have been left hugely disappointed by the news that their in-form midfielder could be ruled out.

Pablo Fornals came on for Soucek last night and could be West Ham’s replacement for the 24-year-old if he is ruled out for a long period of time.

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

