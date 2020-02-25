'Unbelievable': Some West Ham fans react to news coming out of the London Stadium

West Ham United midfielder Tomas Soucek has picked up an injury, which could leave him on the sidelines.

West Ham United fans have been left gutted after it was suggested by David Moyes that Tomas Soucek could be set for weeks on the sideline.

Soucek was taken off during West Ham’s 3-2 defeat against Liverpool last night.

The January signing has impressed since joining the Hammers, with his performances really catching the eye.

And Moyes has confirmed the news to Football London that Soucek was taken off with an injury.

“It looks like an adductor problem. I wish I could say it was just a precaution to take him off but I can’t,” Moyes said.

If Soucek is to be ruled out with injury, it will be a major blow to West Ham.

The Czech Republic international has seriously impressed since coming to the London Stadium, and Hammers fans have been left hugely disappointed by the news that their in-form midfielder could be ruled out.

Never been so heartbroken about an L but it is what it is — Clad (@CladMussel) February 24, 2020

6 weeks out ( google ) - add in the West Ham medical factor ( x2 ) he’s out until the villa game - seriously we are cursed - the guy ran 7 miles last week in a game for us for the first time in years - I despair — chris carlaw (@Chris_Carlaw) February 24, 2020

Couldn’t make it up — Danae Robertson (@DanaeRobertson1) February 24, 2020

I literally hate supporting West Ham, it makes me depressed — James Gunn (@jamesgunn_) February 24, 2020

Unbelievable isn’t it — Paolo (@ellingford_paul) February 25, 2020

Game over - never had an injury in his career, 3 games for West Ham and he's down already — James Gunn (@jamesgunn_) February 24, 2020

Couldn’t make it up — AJH (@AlexanderHowes) February 24, 2020

Pablo Fornals came on for Soucek last night and could be West Ham’s replacement for the 24-year-old if he is ruled out for a long period of time.