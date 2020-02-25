TikTok users prove ‘every first born daughter’ looks like her dad in new viral theory

The latest TikTok trend is far from one centred on a viral dance move or silly trick, but one much closer to home.

Rather than engaging in the classic TikTok activity, this trend is putting a theory to the test. Users who have done the 'Every first born daughter' challenge have the belief that every firstborn daughter looks just like a female version of her father.

Now, of course there are bound to be familial resemblances between a child and their parent, but this specific result is uncanny.

'Every first born daughter' takes to TikTok

This theory was kicked off thanks to a viral meme which was circulated on social media. The meme just said, "Every first born daughter looks like the female version of her dad."

Some TikTok stars who were the firstborn girl in the family then started filming videos with their dads. And there are some pretty startling lookalikes, we have to admit!

There's no set genetic rule that all first born daughters look like their dads, but in many cases - thanks to TikTok - we've seen this theory proved. However, we think this is nothing more than a cute opportunity for Das to be involved with their daughters' TikTok careers.

TikTok shows time changes everything

As time goes on, there were some TikTok users to point out that this isn't always the case, especially in later life.

Laura Jenkins made such a point, charting the similarities between her and her father, up until today, where they look incredibly different... the moustache is definitely a key difference!

