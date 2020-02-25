'They'll get him', 'He should go': Some Newcastle fans react after hearing Wolves want £16m star

Newcastle United ace Allan Saint-Maximin has been linked with Wolves.

Newcastle United are in dismal form right now, and the last thing fans want to hear is that a key player is being eyed up by a Premier League rival.

Of course, any deal would have to wait until summer now, but Newcastle need everybody on board from now until the end of the season rather than potentially having their heads turned.

Now, the Daily Mail report that Newcastle winger Allan Saint-Maximin now finds himself a wanted man, with Wolverhampton Wanderers keen.

It's claimed that Wolves are already eyeing up potential wingers to replace Adama Traore, as Barcelona and Real Madrid are both keen to sign him.

Both Saint-Maximin and Traore are incredible dribblers, possessing blistering pace and a penchant for the flamboyant, so Saint-Maximin does make sense as a possible replacement.

The Frenchman joined Newcastle from Nice for £16million over the summer, and has been Newcastle's brightest spark so far this season, even if his end product is a little hit and miss – just as Traore's was before joining Wolves.

Newcastle fans have been taking to Twitter to react to the rumours, with some believing that Wolves will manage to get him, as it's just a sign of the times that Newcastle are a stepping stone towards a club like Wolves.

Some even told Saint-Maximin to make the move to Molineux, believing that it would be better for him than playing for a directionless Newcastle side - but some would want up to £60million for him.

