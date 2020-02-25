Why has Harry changed in The Windsors? Channel 4 replace Richard Goulding for season 3

The Windsors returns to Channel 4 on February 25th but there's a new face in the royal cast.

It's always a strange experience when an actor in your favourite film or TV franchise changes part-way through.

There have been some huge examples over the years with Netflix's The Crown changing its entire cast and Edward Norton stepping down as Bruce Banner in the MCU being just two of the most prominent in recent years.

Smaller projects are not immune from new actors coming in to play the same character either as Channel 4's royal satire The Windsors goes to show as series 3 approaches.

The Windsors has a new Harry actor

That's right, after Richard Goulding played Prince Harry over the course of the comedy's first two series, the upcoming third instalment will feature a new actor in the role, Tom Durant-Pritchard.

When fans tune in to the new batch of episodes, which arrive on Channel 4 on February 25th, new storylines that feature the likes of Prince Andrew and Meghan Markle aren't all they'll have to contend with.

Why did Richard Goulding leave?

According to the Radio Times, Richard Goulding could not appear in series 3 of The Windsors due to 'conflicting commitments.'

This is understandable as 2020 kicked off in impressive fashion for Richard Goulding as he appeared in as David Boutflour ITV's dramatic White House Farm mini-series which has been captivating viewers from early January and into February.

(L) Richard Goulding as Prince Harry in the Broadway show King Charles III

Who is Tom Durant-Pritchard?

Taking over the role of Prince Harry in series 3 of The Windsors is 32-year-old actor Tom Durant-Pritchard.

After making his acting debut in the film The Skin in 2011, Tom has earned himself a total of 14 acting roles to date, according to IMDb, with the most prominent coming in the likes of Taboo, Endeavour, Holby City and rather appropriately, Netflix's The Crown.

The Windsors series 3 gets underway at 10pm on Channel 4 on February 25th with each new episode following weekly.

Alternatively, fans can watch all six new episodes on All 4 after the first episode debuts on Channel 4.