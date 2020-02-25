Who is The Split's Harriet Webb? Scarborough star arrives as Theodora

Harriet Webb arrives to shake up The Split in episode 3.

The Split continues to impress with Harriet Webb joining the mix.

It's shaping up to be a terrific season of television, for those who are watching it weekly that is, as it's also available on BBC iPlayer for those who prefer to binge-watch.

This exciting BBC legal drama written and created by Abi Morgan first arrived on screens back in April 2018, confirming it as one to watch for years to come.

So far, that has definitely been the case!

A second season welcoming back Nicola Walker, Stephen Mangan, Annabel Scholey, Barry Atsma, Fiona Button into the lives of the characters they respectively play kickstarted on Tuesday, February 11th 2020. It's been great to catch up with the hectic routine of Noble & Hale, especially with the likes of Ben Bailey Smith, Donna Air and Damien Molony making their presence known. But that's not all...

The Split: Harriet Webb joins

Harriet Webb also joins The Split cast for season 2.

She first appears in episode 3 in the role of Theodora, which she set to reprise in two later episodes.

Harriet is soon set to appear in a new original comedy series called Sandylands too, but where exactly have we seen her before?

Harriet Webb of The Split: Movies & TV

According to IMDb, she first appeared on screens in the 2008 TV movie Florence Nightingale (she played Music Hall Performer).

As you may have guessed though, The Split isn't her first foray into television.

Across her career, she has starred in such notable productions as Doctors (Meredith Garvey in 2009), Shameless (Receptionist), Drifters (Mason), Benidorm (Tracey), The Windsors (Emma), Plebs (Steffi), Pure (Alison) and Defending the Guilty (Hetty).

However, her roles in White Gold (Maureen) with The Inbetweeners stars James Buckley and Joe Thomas, Edge of Heaven (Sunbed Tina) and Scarborough (Lisa Marie) were much more notable.

It's also definitely worth seeking out her ten-part TV show Waiting in which she stars alongside Ryan Sampson (The Frankenstein Chronicles). Check out this hilarious clip from it below:

Follow Harriet Webb on Instagram

If you'd like to keep up to date with Harriet Webb, be sure to give her a follow on Instagram.

You can find her over at @hazwebb; she currently has just over 1,000 followers. There are a bunch of great pictures to scroll through, including holiday snaps, red carpet glimpses and on-set videos etc.

It's definitely worth keeping an eye on because as IMDb highlights, she's set to star in TV series January 22nd (she'll play the role of Theodora). It's currently still in development, but in the meantime, we hope you're enjoying The Split!

