The Outsider: Max Beesley's episode 8 appearance is a welcome surprise for Suits fans

Sky Atlantic's The Outsider boasts a stellar cast and now fans have spotted another familiar face.

It's always a nice surprise when you unexpectedly spot a recognisable actor in a film or TV show.

"I know you!" is a shout that has graced many a living room when viewers have spotted a famous face they might not have expected to see.

In the case of Sky Atlantic and HBO's The Outsider, which is based on the Stephen King horror novel of the same name, that's exactly what happened in episode 8 when fans caught a glimpse of actor Max Beesley.

Max Beesley in The Outsider

Max Beesley, who is arguably best known for his role in the US drama Suits, first appeared in The Outsider's eighth episode, titled Foxhead.

Beesley takes on the role of Seale Bolton. He is the brother of Claude Bolton who arrives at Seale's house with a feeling that the titular Outsider is watching him.

Seale Bolton's first appearance comes in episode 8 but, according to IMDb, he is slated to appear in episodes 9 and 10 as well.

Fans were pleased to see him

The unexpected appearance of Max Beesley was certainly a hit with fans, plenty of whom took to Twitter to express their surprise at seeing him appear in The Outsider.

One Twitter fan commented: "Max Beesley just turned up in The Outsider"

While another added: "What’s Max Beesley doing in The Outsider! What a nice surprise"

And finally, this fan replied to the comment above, saying: "Surreal watching him and Paddy Considine talking in American accents."

Max Beesley: Films and TV

Max Beesley may be playing an American in The Outsider but the 48-year-old actor was actually born in the Lancashire town of Burnage in the suburbs of Manchester.

His acting career got underway when he studied under the acclaimed Sheila Gray in New York.

Max Beesley's first-ever acting role came in 1986 with an appearance in Last of the Summer Wine, which was followed up with his first prominent role in the 1997 BBC mini-series The History of Tom Jones, a Foundling, based on the 1749 novel of the same name, where he starred as the titular character.

In total, Max Beesley has appeared in over 40 acting roles to date with the most prominent among them coming in the likes of the BBC drama Bodies, Hotel Babylon, Survivors and as we mentioned earlier, the Meghan Markle-starring drama, Suits.

Max Beesley is expected to appear in episodes 9 and 10 of The Outsider when they air on Sky Atlantic on March 2nd and March 9th respectively.