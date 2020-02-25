The Outsider: How many episodes on Sky Atlantic? When is the series 1 finale?

The Outsider has been tantalising viewers on Sky Atlantic but how many episodes are left?

In recent years, Sky's relationship with the US network HBO has blossomed and has brought some of the biggest and best TV shows ever made to our shores.

The last few have seen the likes of Chernobyl, Game of Thrones (prior to season 8) and Westworld all arrive on our screens via Sky Atlantic.

Currently taking up the Monday night slot on Sky Atlantic is The Outsider, based on the Stephen King novel of the same name.

At the time of writing, eight episodes of the series have aired to date but how many episodes are there in total?

The Outsider on Sky Atlantic

The Outsider first arrived on Sky Atlantic on January 6th, 2020 and has been captivating audiences each week since.

The series, which stars Australian actor Ben Mendelsohn (Rogue One, Ready Player One, Captain Marvel), tells the story of a police investigation into a terrible and horrific crime.

The chief suspect looks bang to rights until eyewitness reports come in suggesting that the suspect was out of town when the crime took place throwing doubt on the whole affair.

How many episodes are in series 1?

Like most shows that are imported from HBO, series 1 of The Outsider contains a total of 10 episodes.

Episode 1 arrived on January 6th with eight episodes following up until the time of writing.

When to watch episodes 9 and 10

Like the previous eight episodes, the final two instalments of The Outsider are set to air on Mondays here in the UK, while US viewers can tune in on Sundays.

Episode 9 is set to hit Sky Atlantic on Monday, March 2nd while the episode 10 finale is scheduled to follow a week later on March 9th.

Episodes air on Sky Atlantic at both 2am (if you want to watch along with viewers in the US) and 9pm.

Alternatively, you can watch the episodes at your leisure via the streaming service Now TV where new episodes are added as they air in the US.