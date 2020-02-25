Tavernier raves about Rangers teammate who was brilliant in three positions in one game

Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers boss Steven Gerrard needed Joe Aribo to be a match-winner last week against Braga.

Glasgow Rangers right-back James Tavernier has told the Scotsman that he thought Joe Aribo was absolutely brilliant against Braga.

Rangers found themselves 2-0 down against Braga with their Europa League hopes in tatters in their last European game.

Subscribe

But Aribo was brought off the bench at half-time in the unfamiliar position of left-back, and helped inspire an excellent comeback, as Steven Gerrard’s men ran out 3-2 winners.

Aribo scored Rangers’ second goal last week, and generally caused the Portuguese side all sorts of problems.

And Tavernier thinks that Rangers players now need to follow Aribo’s example in the second leg on Wednesday.

“Everyone was at it to a man. Joe (Aribo) came on and made a real impact, he played three positions. He was terrific for us,” Tavernier said.

“That is what we need. It is a squad game and not just about the eleven that started the game. Anyone that is asked to come on has to make an impact and that is what the boys did.”

Aribo has had a rather inconsistent first season at Rangers, but the hope is that his European heroics can inspire him.

Aribo seems likely to start in Portugal on Wednesday, as Gerrard may want to reward him for his match-winning display last week.

Rangers will want to start much sharper tomorrow than they did at Ibrox, as they will not want to fall behind in the tie away from home.