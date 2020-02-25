Quick links

Tavernier raves about Rangers teammate who was brilliant in three positions in one game

John Verrall
James Tavernier of Rangersis seen during the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Rangers and St Johnstone at Ibrox Stadium on December 16, 2017 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers boss Steven Gerrard needed Joe Aribo to be a match-winner last week against Braga.

James Tavernier of Rangers controls the ball during the Betfred League Cup Quarter Final at Firhill Stadium on September 19, 2017 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Glasgow Rangers right-back James Tavernier has told the Scotsman that he thought Joe Aribo was absolutely brilliant against Braga.

Rangers found themselves 2-0 down against Braga with their Europa League hopes in tatters in their last European game.

But Aribo was brought off the bench at half-time in the unfamiliar position of left-back, and helped inspire an excellent comeback, as Steven Gerrard’s men ran out 3-2 winners.

Aribo scored Rangers’ second goal last week, and generally caused the Portuguese side all sorts of problems.

 

And Tavernier thinks that Rangers players now need to follow Aribo’s example in the second leg on Wednesday.

“Everyone was at it to a man. Joe (Aribo) came on and made a real impact, he played three positions. He was terrific for us,” Tavernier said.

“That is what we need. It is a squad game and not just about the eleven that started the game. Anyone that is asked to come on has to make an impact and that is what the boys did.”

Joe Aribo of Rangers is seen in action during the pre season friendly match between Rangers and Oxford United at Ibrox Stadium on July 07, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Aribo has had a rather inconsistent first season at Rangers, but the hope is that his European heroics can inspire him.

Aribo seems likely to start in Portugal on Wednesday, as Gerrard may want to reward him for his match-winning display last week.

Rangers will want to start much sharper tomorrow than they did at Ibrox, as they will not want to fall behind in the tie away from home.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

