Tavernier names Rangers player who's really impressed him in training, he's only started three times

Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has tended to favour other options over Greg Stewart so far this season.

Glasgow Rangers defender James Tavernier has told the Scotsman that Greg Stewart has really impressed him in training.

With Alfredo Morelos suspended for Rangers’ Europa League second-leg with Braga, Steven Gerrard will have to reshuffle his attack.

Florian Kamberi is set to start up-front for the Gers, but Tavernier also feels that Stewart could prove to be an option for the Ibrox side.

“It is going to be a blow for us, definitely,” he said. “But it is 3-2 on aggregate now. Greg Stewart has been terrific and he keeps working hard on the training field (as well).

“Flo has been terrific for us since he has come in. Hopefully whoever is picked does a great job for us.”

Tavernier’s words should be a boost for Stewart, who has struggled for game time at Rangers this term.

The winger has started just three times in the league all campaign, with Gerrard generally favouring other options.

With Rangers’s form taking a dip, Stewart may find that his chances of featuring increase, as Gerrard looks to get his side back on track in recent weeks.

Stewart has claimed three goals and three assists in all competitions so far this term.