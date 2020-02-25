'Massive obsession': TalkSport pundit makes claim about Leeds & fans from around the country

Leeds United take on Championship strugglers Middlesbrough on Wednesday night.

David Prutton has claimed that football fans around the country would 'love' Leeds United to make a return to the Premier League.

Marcelo Bielsa's side are currently sitting second in the Championship table, but Prutton also admitted that there's a 'massive obsession' about Leeds when the 'mess up', as he told TalkSport (23/02/20 at 21:00 pm).

After a tough run of games, which saw Leeds' lead in the automatic places drop from double figures down to one-point, the Yorkshire giants have picked things up again in recent weeks.

On Wednesday night, they will head to the Riverside to take on their former player Jonathan Woodgate and his struggling Middlesbrough side, as Prutton commented on Leeds' promotion push.

“I think they should [go up],” Prutton told TalkSport. “I think if we look at the chances that they have had and the positions they have put themselves into during the past few seasons – top two has to be the absolute priority and the play-offs bear minimum.

“But they have shown themselves to be human when it's at some stages people talking about this team [with such praise] but they hadn't achieved anything. They were playing in a very special way. A very unique way, which took a lot of the Championship by surprise.

“Let's not be shy about it there is a general consensus I feel of football fans around the country that would love to have Leeds United back in the Premier League. There is also a massive obsession about them, they love it when they mess up.”

As things stand, Bielsa's men hold a five-point lead over those vying for those top-two places behind them.

By no means is their race to finish in the automatics over, but considering what has happened in recent weeks, they now have some breathing space.

A three-game week is absolutely massive in the Championship because it can lift you from despair to utter elation, and vice versa – Leeds can feel the latter if they pick up maximum points from their coming matches.