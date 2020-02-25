Who is Stephen Rea? Flesh and Blood BAFTA-winner keeps us guessing as Mark

Stephen Rea shines in ITV's gripping murder mystery, Flesh and Blood.

Flesh and Blood offers audiences yet another great Stephen Rea performance.

ITV are really knocking it out of the park so far this year.

Already, in 2020 they've blown us away with the likes of based on true events crime-drama White House Farm and terrific new seasons of Endeavour and Grantchester.

The latest to attract attention is from writer Sarah Williams... does the name ring any bells?

If it does, then you'll be all too aware of her talents. If not, then it's a name worth noting down! She has previously penned episodes of the amazing 2018 series The Long Song, as well as Case Sensitive, Small Island and films like Becoming Jane and the 2008 TV movie Poppy Shakespeare.

Her latest is shaping up to be her most impressive effort to date. While her writing is worth commending, it's also in thanks to a fantastic central ensemble.

Stephen Rea stars in Flesh and Blood

The ITV mini-series Flesh and Blood stars Stephen Rea in all four episodes.

It immerses audiences into the lives of three siblings who are shocked to hear news of their widowed mother's love for another man. Herein, we learn of family history, secrets and shocking betrayal as subsequent actions threaten to change their lives forever.

There's no doubt that this is gripping television with enough twists and turns hiding around the bend to keep up guessing at all times.

As we mentioned, the cast - which features the likes of Grace Hogg-Robinson, Lydia Leonard, Lara Rossi and Sharon Small - is stellar, but we're here to spotlight the talents of 73-year-old Northern Irish film and stage actor Stephen Rea, who plays the character of Mark.

The BAFTA-winner (for The Honourable Woman) is on top form here, but where have we seen him before?

Stephen Rea: Movies & TV

According to IMDb, Stephen Rea first appeared on screens way back in 1964 in the TV series Crossroads (he played Pepe Costa).

With decades between the two shows, it's no surprise that he has a wealth of TV experience, having also starred in the likes of Dickensian (Inspector Bucket), 2016's War & Peace (Prince Vassily Kuragin), Utopia (Letts), Horrible Histories (Narrator: 2001-2002), The Honourable Woman (Sir Hugh Hayden-Hoyle) and Counterpart (Alexander Pope).

Most recently, he tackled the integral role Martin Killane in the Netflix mystery-thriller The Stranger.

Haven't seen any of these? Well, if you're a film fan then perhaps you'll recognise him from 2018's Greta (Brian Cody), Black '47 (Conneely), Sixty Six (Dr. Barrie), V for Vendetta (Finch), The I Inside (Doctor Newman), Fever Pitch (Ray, the Governor), Interview with the Vampire (Santiago), The Crying Game (Fergus) and Mike Leigh's Life Is Sweet (Patsy).

Stephen Rea opens up about Mark

Mark is a tricky and complex character to portray, but Stephen certainly makes great work of it.

As highlighted by the Express, he recently spoke to the press about the part, weighing in: “He’s a nice man who’s in love with this nice lady... She’s nice, but you know, they’re unspeakable,” he said of Mark's relationship with Vivienne. “I don’t know why anyone would want to get mixed up with that," he added.

When getting more personal about the character and his relationship, he also teased: “I mean, she's sick half the time and he likes being a doctor. Everybody needs a function and a role," which does have some interesting suggestions about his capacity to the crime at hand.

It's the uncertainty, on the other hand, that fuels the intrigue at the core of the series, as Stephen very well acknowledges: “If there’s no ambiguity, it’s quite tricky to play... You have to be sure that actually, there really is ambiguity."

Well, mission accomplished on that front.

In other news, Call the Midwife is coming back for more.