Sport Relief Challenge 2020: Who are the celebrities? Where is the Namib Desert?

Sport Relief 2020 is upon us and in typical fashion, a host of celebrities a putting themselves through hell to raise money.

One of the last few things that makes Britain truly great is the population's willingness to donate to charity.

Events such as Children in Need, Comic Relief and Sport Relief always generate huge amounts of money that go to good causes.

On top of that, it always helps when celebrities put themselves through toil to persuade people to part with their hard-earned cash and in the Sport Relief Challenge 2020, that is no different.

The Sport Relief Challenge 2020

The 2020 Sport Relief Challenge will see eight celebrities embark on an arduous adventure across the colossal Namib Desert.

The celebrities, who we'll get onto in a moment, will be taking part in a 100-mile triathlon event which will see the budding explorers tackle 35°c heat while walking, cycling and skiing (yes skiing) across the vast Namib Desert in the South West corner of Africa.

The Namib Desert adventure began on February 24th and is expected to continue on for four days until Thursday, February 27th.

Which celebrities are taking part?

Taking part in the Sport Relief Challenge 2020 are eight of the UK's best-known faces.

Taking on the Namib Desert Challenge are:

A last-minute change

While the team of celebrities is now completing their challenge in the sweltering heat of the Namib Desert in the African country of Namibia, this wasn't actually the original plan.

The challenge was originally supposed to follow the celebrities across the freezing wilderness of Mongolia but due to the recent coronavirus outbreak, the event was forced to move to the Namib Desert instead.

You can keep track of the 2020 Sport Relief Challenge on Sport Relief's social media pages, including Instagram.