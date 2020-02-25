Sky Sports pundit comments on 33-year-old Leeds first-teamer

Kiko Casilla is back in form for Leeds United.

Kiko Casilla has gone from villain to hero in a matter of weeks at Leeds United.

On Saturday, the Spanish goalkeeper pulled off a huge stoppage-time save to preserve the Whites' lead in the 1-0 win over Reading.

It was Casilla's second successive clean sheet following the 1-0 victory over Bristol City a week earlier.

Prior to that, the former Real Madrid man had made mistakes which led to goals in each of his last three Championship appearances under Marcelo Bielsa.

But Bielsa kept faith when a lot of supporters were calling on the Argentine to swap Casilla with Illan Meslier.

Leeds, who have taken seven points out of a possible nine in recent weeks, go to Middlesbrough tomorrow and David Prutton has told Sky Sports that he expects an away win, adding Casilla's upturn in fortunes will represent a 'massive boost' for the promotion-chasing side.

He said: "Leeds seem to have stabilised since that draw with Brentford earlier in the month and the fact under-fire goalkeeper Kiko Casilla has kept back-to-back clean sheets will be a massive boost for Marcelo Bielsa. Away win, for me.”

Confidence is massively important for any player, but especially goalkeepers.

And if Leeds were going into the run-in with a keeper low on morale and self-belief it could and probably would've been detrimental for their promotion hopes.

But the back-to-back clean sheets is the perfect tonic for the 33-year-old stopper, providing he remains in this form.