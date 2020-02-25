Quick links

Some Everton fans react to rumours linking them with Ibrahim Sangare

Shamanth Jayaram
Toulouse's Ivorian midfielder Ibrahim Sangare (L) vies with Lyon's French midfielder Tanguy Ndombele during the French L1 football match Lyon vs Toulouse, on March 3, 2019 at the Groupama...
The midfielder is almost guaranteed to leave Toulouse in the summer.

Lille's Renato Sanches (R) and Toulouse's Ibrahim Sangare during the Ligue 1 match between Lille OSC and Toulouse FC at Stade Pierre Mauroy on February 22, 2020 in Lille, France.

According to a report from SportMania, Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti is interested in signing Toulouse's exciting young midfielder Ibrahim Sangare in the summer.

The 22-year-old is tipped to be the next big thing to come out of Ivory Coast and his style of play has led people to call him the next Yaya Toure. 

That is some praise for some who only turned 22 two months ago but Sangare has shown huge potential in his performances for Toulouse since the start of last season. 

 

Sangare has just over a year left on his current deal at Toulouse and with Les Violets stuck at the bottom of Ligue 1, 14 points off safety, it is likely that he will move on in the upcoming summer transfer window. 

Everton have struggled in defensive midfield ever since Idrissa Gueye left them for French champions Paris Saint-Germain. 

Summer signing Jean-Philippe Gbamin has barely kicked the ball for the Toffees while Morgan Scneiderlin seems past his best. Fabian Delph has done well when he has played there but Everton need someone a lot more suited to that role. 

Sangare has all the qualities to be a top defensive midfielder in the coming years and under someone like Carlo Ancelotti, that process will surely accelerate. 

TOULOUSE, FRANCE - December 04: Ibrahim Sangare #17 of Toulouse during the Toulouse FC V AS Monaco, French Ligue 1 regular season match at the Stadium Municipal de Toulouse on December 4th...

A deal for the midfielder is set to cost at least £17 million thanks to Brighton already showing their hand with the same offer. That would be a huge bargain for someone of Sangare's potential and Everton fans would love for the move to happen. 

Here are how a few Toffees supporters reacted to the report on Twitter:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

TOPSHOT - Fans unfurl a huge flag of Everton's Italian head coach Carlo Ancelotti in the crowd ahead of the English Premier League football match between Everton and Crystal Palace at...

