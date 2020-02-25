Some Everton fans react to rumours linking them with Ibrahim Sangare

The midfielder is almost guaranteed to leave Toulouse in the summer.

According to a report from SportMania, Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti is interested in signing Toulouse's exciting young midfielder Ibrahim Sangare in the summer.

The 22-year-old is tipped to be the next big thing to come out of Ivory Coast and his style of play has led people to call him the next Yaya Toure.

That is some praise for some who only turned 22 two months ago but Sangare has shown huge potential in his performances for Toulouse since the start of last season.

Sangare has just over a year left on his current deal at Toulouse and with Les Violets stuck at the bottom of Ligue 1, 14 points off safety, it is likely that he will move on in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Everton have struggled in defensive midfield ever since Idrissa Gueye left them for French champions Paris Saint-Germain.

Summer signing Jean-Philippe Gbamin has barely kicked the ball for the Toffees while Morgan Scneiderlin seems past his best. Fabian Delph has done well when he has played there but Everton need someone a lot more suited to that role.

Sangare has all the qualities to be a top defensive midfielder in the coming years and under someone like Carlo Ancelotti, that process will surely accelerate.

A deal for the midfielder is set to cost at least £17 million thanks to Brighton already showing their hand with the same offer. That would be a huge bargain for someone of Sangare's potential and Everton fans would love for the move to happen.

Here are how a few Toffees supporters reacted to the report on Twitter:

Sangare & Gabriel - go get it done @Everton that would be 2 quality additions — Mike (@starch35) February 24, 2020

Get it done. Him and Gabriel and we are talking . — Graeme McVeigh (@GraemeMcV) February 24, 2020

Him and Gabriel would be 2 very solid signings — dom (@domscan) February 24, 2020

Listen this kid is pure quality very like yaya toure if we pull this off we’ve got an unbelievable talent on our hands and still only 21, — TheBlues (@gflan02) February 24, 2020

One Year left on his contract. Good deal there if conducted well. — KO (@Kosborne2462) February 24, 2020

My ideal signings for Everton in the summer would be.



Gabriel - CB

Soumare or Sangare - CM

Under - RM

Arrons - RB #EFC #NSNO — Nefyn (@nefyn92) February 24, 2020

— El Pivote (@elpivoteftbl) February 24, 2020