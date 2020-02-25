QPR boss Warburton hails Rooney and calls him one of England's greatest

The former Manchester United man has made a big difference since arriving at Derby County.

Queens Park Rangers boss Mark Warburton spoke to the club's official website about Wayne Rooney ahead of their game against Derby County.

Phillip Cocu's men started the season poorly, winning just six of their opening 24 Championship games. However, with just one defeat in their last five games, they have picked up some form ahead of a difficult game at Loftus Road later today.

Mark Warburton is wary of the threat that Derby will pose and the QPR boss has hailed the impact of one particular player.

"They’ve had a good run of results recently. Wayne Rooney is definitely having an impact and he would do because he is a world-class player, one of England’s greatest."

"There was always going to be a reaction and they have also got the likes of Lawrence and Waghorn, who we know well. They have quality all over the pitch and what we have to do is recognise it and respect it."

Rooney has had a brilliant impact for the Rams since coming in. Derby have lost just twice in the 12 games that he has been involved in and there is a good chance that the good run will continue later tonight.

Rooney has four goals and two assists so far. He has played in central midfield, as a number 10 as well as a second striker for the Rams but it is likely that he will continue as an attacking midfielder against QPR today.

A win for Cocu tonight will push them above Sheffield Wednesday who face Charlton on Wednesday. Derby are 11 points below the play-off places and with 12 games still left in the league, a lot can change.

However, they are likely to be happy with a place in the top 10 after what was a horrific start to their season after their heroics under Frank Lampard last term.