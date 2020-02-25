Lukasz Fabianski apologises for his mistake against Liverpool

The Pole has almost always been West Ham United's most reliable player but Monday wasn't his day.

West Ham's Lukasz Fabianski spoke to the club's official website after his mistake allowed Liverpool to come from behind to beat the Hammers on Monday.

West Ham surprised many when they went 2-1 up against the runaway league leaders. Goals from Issa Diop and Pablo Fornals gave David Moyes huge hopes with less than 30 minutes left on the clock but things changed very quickly.

Lukasz Fabianski, arguably West Ham's most reliable player in recent seasons, gave Liverpool a route back into the game after a shocking error for Mo Salah's goal.

The Pole was visibly distraught after his mistake and made sure to apologise to the Hammers faithful after the game last night.

He said: "My mistake basically cost the team the three points. We did really well. We actually pushed Liverpool to the edge and I think if it was not for my mistake then we could have even won. I am really sorry that I let the team down tonight."

"I just apologised. I do not think there is anything else I can say. I held my hands up and ‘I am really sorry for my efforts. I am the reason why we lost," he said.

The defeat puts West Ham under more pressure than they already were. Moyes' men are still in the drop zone and the upcoming fixtures won't fill their fans with much confidence.

After the home game against Southampton this weekend, West Ham face Wolves, Arsenal, Tottenham and Chelsea in a period that could decide their fate in the Premier League this season.

The performance against Liverpool at Anfield should encourage Moyes and his men but just encouragement will not be enough to pick some points off the league's big boys in the coming weeks.