Sea Of Thieves Hunter's Haul event: How to get shiny figurehead and track your progress

How to get the shiny figurehead and track your progress for the Sea Of Thieves Hunter's Haul event.

Sea Of Thieves debuted for the Xbox One back in 2018 and was widely criticised for largely being empty and devoid of fresh things to do. However, since then, the game has become so much more than a wanderless journey across the ocean in search of the Kraken. And the developers have now launched a Hunter's Haul fishing event in which you can bag a shiny and unique figurehead.

This Hunter's Haul event for Sea Of Thieves lasts for two weeks. During this duration you will be given a host of fishing challenges to complete to earn some neat rewards.

Below you'll discover what the challenges and their rewards are, as well as how to get the shiny figurehead to adorn the front of your Black Pearl.

How to get the Hunter's Haul figurehead in Sea Of Thieves

You must catch 180 Ruby Splashtails to get the shiny figurehead from the Hunter's Haul event for Sea Of Thieves.

Fishing 180 Ruby Splashtails will reward you with the Gold Hauler Figurehead to adorn the front of your Sea Of Thieves ship. Now that's a fine booty for some fishing.

The Hunter's Haul event began on February 24th and lasts until March 9th. It is split into two challenges that each last a week.

In order to receive 250 Doubloons, you must catch 120 fish of any type and sell them before March 1st.

The second challenges commences on March 2nd and ends on March 9th. It requires you to catch 60 trophy fish to earn a reward of 300 Doubloons.

As for acquiring the golden figurehead to make your ship look mighty pretty, you have the whole duration of the event to hoist 180 Ruby Splashtails. So, without further ado, get to fishing you scallywags.

How to track your Hunter's Haul progress in Sea Of Thieves

You can track your progress for the Sea Of Thieves Hunter's Haul event by visiting the page on the game's website.

Tracking your Sea Of Thieves progress will help you know how many fish you have caught and how much longer the event has to last.

And that's all you need to know about the Hunter's Haul event. Fishing isn't our favourite hobby, but there are undoubtedly worse things we'd be willing to do for the figurehead booty.