Report suggests Everton are uncertain about £12.75m summer deal

Danny Owen
Carlo Ancelotti's Everton suffered a Premier League defeat to Arsenal on Sunday and Monaco's Ligue 1 loanee Djibril Sidibe had a day to forget.

Everton are uncertain about whether or not to sign Monaco loanee Djibril Sidibe on a permanent basis this summer, according to The Times, with the Frenchman’s poor display against Arsenal potentially raising doubts amongst The Toffees’ chiefs.

The appointment of Carlo Ancelotti at Goodison Park has seemingly revitalised a number of key players at Goodison Park with Sidibe, alongside Richarlison, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Mason Holgate, benefiting immensely from the arrival of a legendary tactician.

The France international has started all but one of the ten Premier League games Everton have played under the former Real Madrid and Bayern Munich boss so far, his rampaging forward runs becoming a key part of the Ancelotti blueprint.

 

But Sidibe’s performance left a lot to be desired on Sunday as the Merseyside giants suffered a 3-2 defeat at Arsenal. The 27-year-old was caught out of position for both of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s second half goals at the Emirates.

And Sidibe will need to recover from that error-strewn display quickly if he is to convince Everton to trigger the £12.75 million option-to-buy clause in his contract (L'Equipe).

The Times reports that Everton are yet to make a decision over the future of a 2017 Ligue 1 champion and it remains to be seen whether Ancelotti and director of football Marcel Brands are on the same page.

Everton, of course, do already have the evergreen Seamus Coleman while Jonjoe Kenny is set to return in the summer after an excellent loan spell at Schalke. More displays like that at Arsenal could put pay to Sibide's hopes of staying at Goodison Park for the long haul.

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

