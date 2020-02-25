Report suggests £18m Celtic and Tottenham target is certain to move

Premier League clubs Spurs, Villa and Leicester City have been linked with Amiens' Ligue 1 ace Serhou Guirassy - as have Scottish champions Celtic.

Aston Villa, Tottenham and Celtic target Serhou Guirassy is all-but certain to leave Ligue 1 outfit Amiens over the summer barring an ‘incredible turnaround’, according to Le11Ameinois.

The 6ft 2ins Frenchman might not be the most prolific young striker in world football but it seems that there is no shortage of clubs on British shores hoping to lure him across the Channel during the summer transfer window.

The Mail reports that Villa, Spurs, Brighton and Leicester are keen to sign Guirassy after watching him net twice in a thrilling 4-4 draw with Paris Saint-Germain recently.

His £18 million price-tag could, however, prove to be a little rich for a Celtic side who have never splashed out an eight-figure sum on a single player.

It remains to be seen whether the former Cologne youngster ends up but one place he will not be plying his trade next season is Amiens. According to a publication with close ties to The Unicorns, it will take an ‘incredible turnaround' for Guirassy to commit his future to a side sitting just six points above the Ligue 1 relegation places.

The report adds that the France U20 international, who has scored eight goals in 23 games this season, is set to become the biggest export in Amiens’ history.

It is no secret that Tottenham are crying out for a man capable of providing back-up for Harry Kane next season, Saturday’s defeat to Chelsea highlighting a worrying lack of cover at Jose Mourinho’s disposal.

The only realistic way Celtic could afford to bring Guirassy to Parkhead, however, may be to sell his fellow Frenchman Odsonne Edouard. He, too, will not be short of offers over the summer.