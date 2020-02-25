Report: Rodgers wants Leicester man to sign new deal

Brendan Rodgers apparently wants the experienced defender to stay at the club.

Leicester City are ready to open contract talks with experienced defender Christian Fuchs, according to a report by the Daily Telegraph.

They report that Brendan Rodgers is a fan of the left back despite the fact he has made Ben Chilwell his first choice on a regular basis.

Rodgers said: "I’ve loved having him around and working with him and it’s a conversation that we’ll have. He knows he won’t play as much but he knows my trust in him. He knows the game, he’s very good tactically and can play a couple of positions so he offers us great cover.

“He’s always been clear on his role. Christian is the type where clarity really helps him. He knows where he’s at and when I need him he’s always ready. I thought he was very good against Manchester City [on Saturday night] and we will see how that goes [the talks] over the following months."





The report says that Fuchs does have plans to rejoin his family out in New York and that may impact on his decision whether or not he stays with Leicester.

With Chilwell being the younger man and England's first choice left back, it seems very unlikely Fuchs will force his way back into the side on form alone.

But with potential transfer interest in Chilwell, Rodgers would likely be reluctant to lose both his left backs in the one summer and Fuchs provides valuable steel and experience to this Leicester side.

The side which won the Premier League has been gradually dismantled but Rodgers is keen to keep this piece in place for at least another season.



