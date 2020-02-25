Quick links

Report: Rangers interested in bringing English talent to Ibrox, face Celtic competition

Olly Dawes
Fleetwood Town's Ched Evans battles with Gillingham's Max Ehmer and Jack Tucker during the Sky Bet League One match between Fleetwood Town and Gillingham at Highbury Stadium on December 14,...
Rangers and Celtic reportedly want defender Jack Tucker.

Rodel Richards of Tottenham Hotspur U21 is tackled by Jack Tucker of Gillingham during the Leasing.com Trophy Southern Group A tie between Gillingham v Tottenham Hotspur U21 at Priestfield...

According to The Scottish Sun, both Rangers and Celtic are interested in snapping up Gillingham defender Jack Tucker this summer.

It's claimed that Celtic have been consistently watching Tucker since the New Year, whilst Rangers director of football Ross Wilson is thought to be a big fan.

Aston Villa and West Ham United are allegedly keen to offer him a move to the Premier League – if they're both still in it next season – whilst Brentford failed with a £1million bid in January.

 

Gillingham no doubt believe they can get an even bigger fee this summer with more and more clubs entering the race, and the Old Firm duo joining the battle is a boost to any hopes of an auction.

Tucker, 20, has come up through the Gillingham ranks having joined at the age of just seven, and has racked up 32 first-team appearances for the playoff-chasing Gills this season.

Standing at 6ft 4in tall, Tucker is a strong physical presence, but he also has a decent turn of pace to his game, which gives him additional versatility to play at right back if needed.

Gillingham's Jack Tucker during the Sky Bet League One match between Lincoln City and Gillingham at LNER Stadium on February 22, 2020 in Lincoln, England.

Rangers and Celtic both looked at Jarrad Branthwaite before he left Carlisle United for Everton, and it now seems they're scouting England's lower leagues for another centre back prospect.

Celtic make more sense, as Rangers signed a League Two prospect last summer in George Edmundson, whilst they also have Connor Goldson, Nikola Katic and Filip Helander.

Adding Tucker to the likes of Kristoffer Ajer, Christopher Jullien and Jozo Simunovic would add to Celtic's depth, and give Neil Lennon another centre back to work with for years to come – but it promises to be a tough battle for his services.

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

