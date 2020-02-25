Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Report: Insiders share what's happened with Parrott in training after Mourinho's comments

John Verrall
Jose Mourinho manager
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur striker Troy Parrott has still only been given one appearance since Jose Mourinho took over.

#71 Troy Parrott of Tottenham Hotspur ccompetes for the ball with #12 Chris Smalling of Manchester United during the International Champions Cup match between Tottenham Hotspur and...

According to the London Evening Standard, Tottenham Hotspur striker Troy Parrott has not responded to Jose Mourinho’s challenge in training yet.

Mourinho went public to suggest that Parrott was not ready to start games for Tottenham, despite their issues up-front.

The youngster has been overlooked, with Mourinho opting to play Lucas Moura and Steven Bergwijn out of position as strikers instead.

 

It is claimed by insiders that Mourinho was only making such a statement to try and spark a reaction from Parrott.

However, the Standard suggests that Parrott’s performances in training haven’t managed to catch Mourinho’s eye, as his performances haven't notably improved. 

Whether Tottenham will still give an opportunity to the academy graduate in the coming weeks remains to be seen.

Troy Parrott of Tottenham Hotspur during the FA Youth Cup Fourth Round between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur at Meadow Park on January 17, 2019 in Borehamwood, England.

It is clear to see that they are less of a threat without Heung-Min Son and Harry Kane, as they have really struggled for goals in their last two matches.

Tottenham are next in action against Wolverhampton Wanderers at the weekend, and it is reaching a stage now where Mourinho may feel he has nothing to lose by throwing Parrott into the team.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch