Report: Insiders share what's happened with Parrott in training after Mourinho's comments

Tottenham Hotspur striker Troy Parrott has still only been given one appearance since Jose Mourinho took over.

According to the London Evening Standard, Tottenham Hotspur striker Troy Parrott has not responded to Jose Mourinho’s challenge in training yet.

Mourinho went public to suggest that Parrott was not ready to start games for Tottenham, despite their issues up-front.

The youngster has been overlooked, with Mourinho opting to play Lucas Moura and Steven Bergwijn out of position as strikers instead.

It is claimed by insiders that Mourinho was only making such a statement to try and spark a reaction from Parrott.

However, the Standard suggests that Parrott’s performances in training haven’t managed to catch Mourinho’s eye, as his performances haven't notably improved.

Whether Tottenham will still give an opportunity to the academy graduate in the coming weeks remains to be seen.

It is clear to see that they are less of a threat without Heung-Min Son and Harry Kane, as they have really struggled for goals in their last two matches.

Tottenham are next in action against Wolverhampton Wanderers at the weekend, and it is reaching a stage now where Mourinho may feel he has nothing to lose by throwing Parrott into the team.