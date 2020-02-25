Report: Champions League giants back away from £51m Arsenal target and £83.5m playmaker

Bayern Munich are reportedly backing away from Arsenal target Dayot Upamecano and Liverpool-linked Kai Havertz.

According to Tribuna, Bayern Munich feel that both RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano and Bayer Leverkusen playmaker Kai Havertz are too expensive.

It's claimed that Bayern have identified their top targets for the summer, including Ajax right back and Manchester City winger Leroy Sane.

However, it's added that Bayern have been put off moves for both Upamecano and Havertz because of the huge asking prices on their heads.

Leipzig are referring to the €60million (£51million) release clause in Upamecano's deal, whilst Leverkusen want around €100million (£83.5million) for Havertz.

Bayern seemingly aren't prepared to pay that kind of money, and it may be perfect news for two Premier League clubs ahead of the summer window.

The Express reported in January that Arsenal are particularly keen on Upamecano and are likely to move in the summer, whilst they also claimed that Havertz is Liverpool's top summer target.

Upamecano would be a huge boost to the Arsenal back line, possessing great size, aerial ability and even pace, whilst pairing him with fellow Frenchman William Saliba moving forward would be hugely appealing.

Havertz has the kind of versatility Liverpool could utilise as he can play wide or centrally, providing real creativity and goal threat but at a big price.

Bayern backing away may give both Arsenal and Liverpool hope of signing their targets, as the biggest move to stay in Germany seems to be fading away.