Report: Aston Villa will let player leave, Premier League boss approached him recently

Dean Smith's Aston Villa are facing a major challenge as they look to keep Jack Grealish - Solskjaer's Manchester United are big fans.

Aston Villa will let club captain Jack Grealish leave with their blessing this summer, according to the Manchester Evening News – if they receive an offer worth taking, that is.

Regardless of whether Dean Smith’s struggling side succumb to relegation, keeping one of the Premier League’s most influential performers at Villa Park is likely to represent a challenge akin to any they have faced on the pitch over the last eight months or so.

Grealish has stood out head and shoulders above the majority of his team-mates all season long and, with Manchester United keen to make him a key part of their revival under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, his 19-year association with his boyhood club could soon be coming to an emotional end.

According to the MEN, Aston Villa will not stand in the 24-year-old’s way if United make a substantial bid for his sought-after services in the summer transfer window.

It remains to be seen how much Grealish will cost but his price-tag has soared since Tottenham Hotspur made that ill-fated £25 million bid almost two years ago.

At the time, the Birmingham-born playmaker was still honing his considerable talents in the Championship. These days, Grealish is a bona fide Premier League star and, with the exception of a certain Liverpool right-back, the most in-form English footballer in the game right now.

The MEN adds that Solskjaer made a beeline for Grealish at the end of Villa’s 2-2 draw at Old Trafford in December, a game in which the Euro 2020 hopeful scored a stunning curling effort, and told him he was ‘the best player on the pitch’.