Quick links

Aston Villa

Manchester United

Premier League

Report: Aston Villa will let player leave, Premier League boss approached him recently

Danny Owen
A general view of Villa Park home stadium of Aston Villa during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Everton FC at Villa Park on August 23, 2019 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Dean Smith's Aston Villa are facing a major challenge as they look to keep Jack Grealish - Solskjaer's Manchester United are big fans.

Jack Grealish of Aston Villa during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur at Villa Park on February 16, 2020 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

Aston Villa will let club captain Jack Grealish leave with their blessing this summer, according to the Manchester Evening News – if they receive an offer worth taking, that is.

Regardless of whether Dean Smith’s struggling side succumb to relegation, keeping one of the Premier League’s most influential performers at Villa Park is likely to represent a challenge akin to any they have faced on the pitch over the last eight months or so.

Grealish has stood out head and shoulders above the majority of his team-mates all season long and, with Manchester United keen to make him a key part of their revival under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, his 19-year association with his boyhood club could soon be coming to an emotional end.

 

According to the MEN, Aston Villa will not stand in the 24-year-old’s way if United make a substantial bid for his sought-after services in the summer transfer window.

It remains to be seen how much Grealish will cost but his price-tag has soared since Tottenham Hotspur made that ill-fated £25 million bid almost two years ago.

Jack Grealish of Aston Villa signs a new contract at Bodymoor Heath training ground on September 24, 2018 in Birmingham, England.

At the time, the Birmingham-born playmaker was still honing his considerable talents in the Championship. These days, Grealish is a bona fide Premier League star and, with the exception of a certain Liverpool right-back, the most in-form English footballer in the game right now.

The MEN adds that Solskjaer made a beeline for Grealish at the end of Villa’s 2-2 draw at Old Trafford in December, a game in which the Euro 2020 hopeful scored a stunning curling effort, and told him he was ‘the best player on the pitch’.

Jack Grealish of Aston Villa beats Crystal Palace's Gary Cahill

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for ASTON VILLA team updates

Register for MANCHESTER UNITED team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch