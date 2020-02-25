Quick links

Arsenal

Serie A

Premier League

Report: Arsenal linked with £25m star Wenger wanted 11 years ago

Danny Owen
Arsene Wenger manager
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Could Mikel Arteta do what Wenger couldn't and bring Blaise Matuidi to the Premier League? The World Cup winner could leave Serie A giants Juventus.

Blaise Matuidi of Juventus celebrates during the awards ceremony after winning the Serie A Championship during the Serie A match between Juventus and Atalanta BC on May 19, 2019 in Turin,...

Arsenal are hoping to finally sign £25 million Juventus star Blaise Matuidi over the summer, according to Calciomercato – a decade after Arsene Wenger tried to bring the Frenchman to the Emirates.

Back in the summer of 2009, a legendary tactician was looking to lure one of Europe’s hottest midfield prospects to North London.

At the time, Matuidi was a fresh-faced 22-year-old making a name for himself across the Channel at St Etienne. And, according to The Standard, Wenger had decided to put his faith in a young Matuidi rather than hand legendary former captain Patrick Vieira a second spell in the famous red and white shirt.

 

Wenger saw something special in Matuidi. But even he might not have anticipated the sheer levels of success that would follow a criminally underrated midfielder throughout his career.

Matuidi joined PSG instead of Arsenal and, after winning 16 trophies in the French capital, moved to Italy in the summer of 2018 in order to enhance his already remarkable list of honours. Successive Serie A titles have arrived at Juventus while Matuidi also tasted glory on the international stage, starring as France won the World Cup two years ago.

Paris Saint-Germain's coach Carlo Ancelotti (R) jokes with Paris Saint-Germain's French midfielder Blaise Matuidi during the TV show

But with his long-term future at Juve uncertain, Calciomercato reports that Arsenal and Manchester United are in the race to sign the now-32-year-old. Can Mikel Arteta succeed where Arsene Wenger failed?

If so, Matuidi would bring invaluable big-game experience and a fierce winning mentality to a side lacking both of those attributes.

Juventus' French midfielder Blaise Matuidi kicks the ball during the Italian Serie A football match between Juventus and Genoa at Allianz Stadium in Turin on January 22, 2018.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch