Report: Arsenal are already very concerned about the future of 2019 signing

Arsenal have already become reliant upon Premier League star Gabriel Martinelli - could he leave for La Liga leaders Real Madrid or Ligue 1 champions PSG?

Arsenal are worried that missing out on the Champions League could see them lose wonderkid Gabriel Martinelli, according to the Daily Star, with Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain keeping tabs on the brilliant Brazilian.

An unknown prospect when he arrived in a £6 million deal from FC Ituano last summer, everyone knows about Martinelli now.

With ten goals already, including stunning efforts against Chelsea, Nottingham Forest and Standard Liege, the 18-year-old became the first teenager to hit double figures in his debut season at Arsenal since Nicolas Anelka was sulking and scoring in red and white.

Jurgen Klopp even called Martinelli the ‘talent of the century’ after this natural-born finisher netted twice in a thrilling EFL Cup clash between The Gunners and Liverpool in October. It’s not just Liverpool’s charismatic coach who has been blown away by arguably 2019/20’s biggest breakthrough star.

According to reports, both Real Madrid and PSG are already looking to lure Martinelli away from North London. And while the Brazil U23 star is loving life at Arsenal right now, there is a growing concern behind the scenes that missing out on Champions League football once again could cast doubt on the future of their prized asset.

Despite Sunday’s hard-fought victory over Everton, Mikel Arteta’s side are still seven points adrift of the top four.

Interestingly, the Star reports that Arsenal would sooner lose top scorer and talisman Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang than a player who won’t turn 19 until June. That is how highly Martinelli is thought of at the Emirates.