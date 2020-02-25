Quick links

Rangers

Rangers fans spot big sign about sponsorship deal

Shane Callaghan
A general view of Ibrox Stadium prior to the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Hearts at Ibrox Stadium on December 01, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

It looks like Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers might need a new kit sponsor.

General view of Ibrox during the UEFA Europa League Group G match between Rangers and Villarreal CF at Ibrox Stadium on November 29, 2018 in Glasgow, United Kingdom.

A bunch of Rangers fans on Twitter have spotted a sign that one sponsorship deal is coming to an end.

The Gers had a behind-closed-doors friendly with Partick Thistle at Auchenhowie this afternoon.

Subscribe

It has been known as The Hummel Training Centre since the German company started manufacturing Rangers kits in 2018.

Last July it was reported that Rangers players wouldn't be wearing Hummel kits for the 2020-21 campaign.

 

The Ibrox side won a legal battle with Sports Direct last month and were due to collect £2.8 million from Hummel in unpaid shirt sales [The Scottish Sun].

The venue of this afternoon's friendly was referred to as the 'Rangers Training Centre' and here's how fans of the Glasgow club reacted on Twitter:

It isn't a great time for Rangers at the moment.

Off the field, it looks like they'll need a sponsorship deal in place for next season and on it, Steven Gerrard's side are 12 points behind Celtic in the Scottish Premiership title race.

One big positive with regards to the light Blues is that they may reach the last 16 of the Europa League.

Gerrard's side go to Portugal tomorrow ahead of a second leg with Braga, after coming from two goals down to win the first leg 3-2 at Ibrox last week.

A general view of Ibrox Stadium prior to the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Hearts at Ibrox Stadium on December 01, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch