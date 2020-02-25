Rangers fans spot big sign about sponsorship deal

It looks like Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers might need a new kit sponsor.

A bunch of Rangers fans on Twitter have spotted a sign that one sponsorship deal is coming to an end.

The Gers had a behind-closed-doors friendly with Partick Thistle at Auchenhowie this afternoon.

It has been known as The Hummel Training Centre since the German company started manufacturing Rangers kits in 2018.

Last July it was reported that Rangers players wouldn't be wearing Hummel kits for the 2020-21 campaign.

The Ibrox side won a legal battle with Sports Direct last month and were due to collect £2.8 million from Hummel in unpaid shirt sales [The Scottish Sun].

The venue of this afternoon's friendly was referred to as the 'Rangers Training Centre' and here's how fans of the Glasgow club reacted on Twitter:

Rangers training centre??? — Conner McGiffen (@Connerico) February 25, 2020

The Sponsorship deal with Hummel is ending so I’m assuming that means they no longer sponsor the training ground — Callum Fowler (@CallumF86) February 25, 2020

Just saw rangers are calling the training ground the rangers training centre ...not hummel — Gersfan (@gersfan46) February 25, 2020

Clear message on website Rangers Training Centre not Hummel? — Alan Carmichael (@AlanC_44) February 25, 2020

Hummel deal is coming to an end this season, sure we know this. — Rangers FC & Linfield FC (@bluesbrothers86) February 25, 2020

Rangers training centre rather than Hummel training centre. — Conroy (@Conroy24948717) February 25, 2020

It isn't a great time for Rangers at the moment.

Off the field, it looks like they'll need a sponsorship deal in place for next season and on it, Steven Gerrard's side are 12 points behind Celtic in the Scottish Premiership title race.

One big positive with regards to the light Blues is that they may reach the last 16 of the Europa League.

Gerrard's side go to Portugal tomorrow ahead of a second leg with Braga, after coming from two goals down to win the first leg 3-2 at Ibrox last week.