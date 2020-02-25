President claims reported £20m Everton and Tottenham target is one of Europe's top three

Four Premier League clubs, Liverpool, Everton, Spurs and Sheffield United, reportedly want Trabzonspor goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir.

Trabzonspor president Ahmet Agaoglu has described Everton and Tottenham Hotspur target Ugurcan Cakir as one Europe’s top three goalkeepers, telling Turkish Football that the highly-rated shot-stopper will cost around £20 million.

With the summer transfer window just three months away, the Super Lig outfit are set to bid farewell to their star man sooner rather than later.

A whole host of clubs from all over the continent have identified Cakir as a target for the off-season with Fanatik reporting over the weekend that Premier League trio Everton, Spurs and Liverpool watched him in action during Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Besiktas.

Turkish Football, meanwhile, claim that Sheffield United have headhunted the 24-year-old to replace Old Trafford loanee Dean Henderson. And, with an initial £20 million price-tag on his head, Cakir is unlikely to find himself priced out of a move to one of England’s biggest clubs.

“In my opinion Ugurcan Cakir is one of the three best goalkeepers in Europe and a huge prospect for Turkish football,” Agaoglu has claimed.

“We want €20-25m, it could be as high as €30m for him but of course we also hope he stays.”

With Alisson Becker, Ederson, David de Gea, Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, Wojciech Szczesny, Keylor Navas, Thibaut Courtois and many more still at the peak of their powers, Agaoglu’s bold claim looks a little premature. But there is no reason to believe that Cakir cannot one day be mentioned alongside the elite.

A move to Tottenham or Liverpool would likely see the Turkey international perform back-up duties but Everton’s interest raises intriguing questions about the future of Jordan Pickford, who has been a shadow of his former self in recent months.