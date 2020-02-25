Quick links

Rangers

'Pitiful': Kris Commons slates Rangers mainstay

Shane Callaghan
Ryan Kent of Rangers during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 first leg match between Rangers FC and Sporting Braga at Ibrox Stadium on February 20, 2020 in Glasgow, United Kingdom.
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ryan Kent is struggling for Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers.

Ryan Kent of Rangers during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 first leg match between Rangers FC and Sporting Braga at Ibrox Stadium on February 20, 2020 in Glasgow, United Kingdom.

It's unbelievable, but Rangers have dropped no fewer than 10 points since returning from the winter break.

The Gers drew 2-2 at St Johnstone on Sunday - a day which saw Steven Gerrard's side slip 12 points behind a relentless Celtic, who haven't failed to win a domestic game since losing to the light Blues in December.

Subscribe

For whatever reason, some of Rangers' heavy hitters simply haven't been turning up when needed and that's particularly true of Ryan Kent.

The 23-year-old cost the Ibrox side £7 million last summer but six goals in 27 appearances across all competitions this season isn't a fantastic return.

 

In fact, Kent, who was at the club on loan last term, hasn't set up a Premiership goal for Rangers in a full year.

And Kris Commons has written in his column for The Scottish Daily Mail [24/02, page 20] that he's struggling to see what the former Liverpool star 'brings to the table' these days.

He said: "Kent is bringing nothing to the table at the moment. For a winger to be playing for a club like Rangers and have no assists at this stage of the season is a pitiful return."

Kent is undeniably a fantastic talent, but it's no use being brilliant for half the year.

The truth is that since scoring in Rangers' win over Celtic before the winter break, he has struggled in a big way and by the time he rediscovers his best form it might be too late.

Rangers' English midfielder Ryan Kent controls the ball during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 first leg football match between Rangers and Sporting Braga at the Ibrox Stadium in...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch