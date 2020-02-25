'Pitiful': Kris Commons slates Rangers mainstay

Ryan Kent is struggling for Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers.

It's unbelievable, but Rangers have dropped no fewer than 10 points since returning from the winter break.

The Gers drew 2-2 at St Johnstone on Sunday - a day which saw Steven Gerrard's side slip 12 points behind a relentless Celtic, who haven't failed to win a domestic game since losing to the light Blues in December.

For whatever reason, some of Rangers' heavy hitters simply haven't been turning up when needed and that's particularly true of Ryan Kent.

The 23-year-old cost the Ibrox side £7 million last summer but six goals in 27 appearances across all competitions this season isn't a fantastic return.

In fact, Kent, who was at the club on loan last term, hasn't set up a Premiership goal for Rangers in a full year.

And Kris Commons has written in his column for The Scottish Daily Mail [24/02, page 20] that he's struggling to see what the former Liverpool star 'brings to the table' these days.

He said: "Kent is bringing nothing to the table at the moment. For a winger to be playing for a club like Rangers and have no assists at this stage of the season is a pitiful return."

Kent is undeniably a fantastic talent, but it's no use being brilliant for half the year.

The truth is that since scoring in Rangers' win over Celtic before the winter break, he has struggled in a big way and by the time he rediscovers his best form it might be too late.