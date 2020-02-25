Our view: West Ham must hope Spurs don't hijack another deal amid £20m striker links

Tottenham and West Ham have been linked with Serhou Guirassy.

West Ham United need to secure their Premier League status before really planning for the summer transfer window, but one signing is already being rumoured.

The Hammers have struggled in attack this season, with Sebastien Haller yet to really justify his huge transfer fee, meaning Michail Antonio has had to play up front.

Unsurprisingly, a new striker is now a priority for West Ham, and they are now being heavily linked with another Frenchman to join Haller.

The Sun claim that West Ham are leading the race to sign Amiens striker Serhou Guirassy, with a £20million fee needed to sign the 23-year-old.

Guirassy has been in great form lately, and now has eight goals to his name in 22 Ligue 1 games this season, showing his ability as an all-round striker with height, power, technical ability, speed and finishing.

Guirassy certainly has potential, but with the Daily Mail claiming that Tottenham Hotspur also want him, West Ham may be fearing another hijack from Spurs.

Jose Mourinho's men need another centre forward this summer as they look to add competition for Harry Kane, and Guirassy certainly fits the bill for Spurs.

Tottenham pulled off a similar hijack in January; Sky Sports described West Ham as favourites for Gedson Fernandes, before Spurs swooped in and took the Benfica youngster on an 18-month loan deal.

West Ham may fear a repeat performance; Spurs are likely to have European football to offer, and are a more secure Premier League prospect than West Ham right now.

Add in Mourinho's presence, and that's how they got Fernandes. With both teams keen on Guirassy, West Ham must hope lightning doesn't strike twice.