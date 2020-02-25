Our view: Premier League side's move for young John Stones could be sign Leeds are looking for

Those of a Leeds United persuasion may want to keep an eye on upcoming events at Brighton & Hove Albion.

A trial spell scheduled at a Premier League club this week could be of interest to Leeds United - as well as several others.

Jamie Hamilton, the teenage Hamilton Academical centre-back, is due to spend the next few days training with Brighton & Hove Albion, according to The Scottish Sun.

Hamilton has appeared just 12 times at senior level, but is already said to have admirers from further afield - with Everton, Aston Villa and Wolverhampton Wanderers all credited with an interest by Teamtalk.

Brighton, though, appear to have seized the initiative. And the presence of Billy Reid, the former Hamilton manager turned Albion assistant, should only help their cause - assuming the young Scot impresses.

If Hamilton does indeed join Brighton, his signing would swell the Seagulls' senior options to six in his position - taking into account only those who are under contract after the end of this season.

And it's possible snapping him up could make the Sussex side more susceptible to selling one of their existing ones - including Leeds United's on-loan prospect, Ben White.

Indeed, both players have been likened in style to the Manchester City and England centre-back, John Stones, by certain sections of the media. And, with a couple of years' fine-tuning, there's no reason why Hamilton cannot emulate the Brighton player's early achievements.

White is however a key part of Brighton's plans for the future, according to The Daily Mail.

But with Lewis Dunk, Dan Burn, Adam Webster and Shane Duffy for company, it's plausible the 22-year-old will seek a move at the end of his Leeds spell.

White has already refused to rule out a permanent switch to Leeds, while clubs as prestigious as Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea have all been linked.

And what happens to Hamilton is perhaps worth keeping an eye on - even if you're not a Brighton fan.