One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows release date and pre-order bonuses

The release date and pre-order bonuses for Once Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows.

March 2020 is going to be an incredible month for gamers, but before then February still has a few titles to release with one of them being an adaptation of a famous anime, One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows. Here you'll find its release date for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Steam, as well as its pre-order bonuses.

One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows does look to be an exciting adaptation of the hit anime series, and you can check out a Q&A with the show and game producers over on the official PlayStation Blog.

Otherwise simply keep reading to discover its release date and pre-order bonuses.

PERSONA 5 ROYAL, ANIMAL CROSSING: Best PS4 and Switch games for March 2020

What is the release date for One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows?

The release date for One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows is February 27th.

This is when One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows will officially launch for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Steam.

Unfortunately, there's nothing to be found at the moment about the game possibly transitioning onto the Nintendo Switch sometime after its launch.

One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows pre-order bonuses

There are some pre-order bonuses for One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows on PS4, Xbox One and Steam.

Regardless of whether you pre-order the Standard Edition from the PSN, Microsoft or Steam store, you will receive the following bonuses:

Early Access to play as Saitama (Dream Version)

Saitama (Black Suit) Outfit

Saitama (Jersey) Outfit

Saitama Mask avatar part

You will receive these same bonuses if you pre-order the Deluxe Edition. However, this version comes with the following extras:

Character Pass (Season Pass)

Terrible Tornado (Pajamas)

Genos (Arms Mode) Outfit

Speed-o'-Sound Sonic Outfit

Hellish Blizzard (Fur Coat)

PLAYSTATION 4: PS Plus predictions for March 2020

The Standard Edition of One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows costs £49.99 on the PSN and Microsoft stores (£39.99 on Steam), meanwhile the Deluxe Edition costs £59.99 on PS4 and Xbox One (£52.99 on Steam).