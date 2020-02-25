Moyes names the West Ham player he thought was 'fabulous' last night

West Ham United were beaten at Anfield, but David Moyes's side still managed to impress.

David Moyes has told Football London that West Ham United youngster Jeremy Ngakia was ‘fabulous’ against Liverpool last night.

West Ham fell to a 3-2 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield, but their performance deserved a lot of credit.

Moyes’s men defended resiliently and posed a threat on the counter throughout, as they gave unbeaten Liverpool a real scare.

Ngakia’s performance during the match was a particular highlight, as he coped so well against Sadio Mane.

And West Ham boss Moyes was very impressed by the youngster’s display.

“He was terrific. He was fabulous. Mane is as good as anyone in Europe, Jeremy did really well,” Moyes enthused.

Both of Ngakia’s appearances for West Ham’s first-team have come against Liverpool now.

The prospect has coped well in both games he has played against Jurgen Klopp’s side and surely has done his first-team chances no harm.

With Ryan Fredericks out injured, Ngakia has a real chance of becoming West Ham’s right-back between now and the end of the season, as Moyes’s side battle against the drop.