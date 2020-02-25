Quick links

Moyes names the West Ham player he thought was 'fabulous' last night

David Moyes of West Ham United during Training at Rush Green on January 9, 2020 in Romford, England.
West Ham United were beaten at Anfield, but David Moyes's side still managed to impress.

David Moyes of West Ham United smiles prior to the Premier League match between Manchester City and West Ham United at Etihad Stadium on February 19, 2020 in Manchester, United Kingdom.

David Moyes has told Football London that West Ham United youngster Jeremy Ngakia was ‘fabulous’ against Liverpool last night.

West Ham fell to a 3-2 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield, but their performance deserved a lot of credit.

Moyes’s men defended resiliently and posed a threat on the counter throughout, as they gave unbeaten Liverpool a real scare.

 

Ngakia’s performance during the match was a particular highlight, as he coped so well against Sadio Mane.

And West Ham boss Moyes was very impressed by the youngster’s display.

“He was terrific. He was fabulous. Mane is as good as anyone in Europe, Jeremy did really well,” Moyes enthused.

Both of Ngakia’s appearances for West Ham’s first-team have come against Liverpool now.

Andy Robertson of Liverpool tackles Jeremy Ngakia of West Ham during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Liverpool FC at London Stadium on January 29, 2020 in London,...

The prospect has coped well in both games he has played against Jurgen Klopp’s side and surely has done his first-team chances no harm.

With Ryan Fredericks out injured, Ngakia has a real chance of becoming West Ham’s right-back between now and the end of the season, as Moyes’s side battle against the drop.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

