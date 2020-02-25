Mark Noble admits he 'didn't like' West Ham ace's actions in the dressing room after defeat

Lukasz Fabianski's rare error ended up proving costly for West Ham United on Monday night.

Mark Noble has admitted that he 'didn't like' Lukasz Fabianski apologising to his teammates in the Anfield dressing room after his error led to West Ham losing 3-2 against Liverpool on Monday night.

The Hammers were leading the match 2-1 before Fabianski's howler saw Mo Salah's soft shot go through his legs, as Noble told Sky Sports News (25/02/20 at 06:15 am) that for most parts Fabianski has been great for the club.

West Ham went into that match with a very slim chance of winning against a team that has been battering anyone that has come their way this season - but when they took the lead in the second half, it did surprise many, but it was deserved.

Three points would have been season-changing for David Moyes's side, even a point would have been uplifting, but following that gift from Fabianski, the game changed, as Noble shared what happened in the dressing room after.

"There have been many a time when I have walked in the changing room and said 'thank you' for the saves he has pulled off," Noble told Sky Sports. "As I said, it's part of football. But this season individual errors have cost us a lot of points.

"He said to the lads [sorry], he doesn't need to do that, everyone makes mistakes. It's football. We all make mistakes in life and that's what happens.

"He came in and said 'sorry' but, for me, I don't like it. I don't want him to do that because he has saved us many a time."

Whilst David Moyes' side are still sitting in the Premier League's relegation zone, their performance at Anfield is one to be very encouraged by.

Against Manchester City last Wednesday, they were flat and had accepted defeat before a ball was kicked, but it was a completely different ball game against the champions-elect.

From defence to attack, the whole team put on a strong display, and if Liverpool are honest, the London club deserved something from the game, but unfortunately for them, it wasn't to be.