Leeds United

Marcelo Bielsa shares something staggering about Leeds star

Ezgjan Alioski of Leeds United celebrates with Mateusz Klich (l) after scoring his sides second goal as Jason Lowe of Bolton Wanderers (r) walks away dejected during the Sky Bet...
The Leeds United star has one hell of an engine it seems.

Mateusz Klich (43) of Leeds United during the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Leeds United at the City Ground, Nottingham on Saturday 8th February 2020.

Marcelo Bielsa has told a pre-match press conference that Leeds United midfielder Mateusz Klich is clocking around 12 kilometers every single game.

Bielsa joined the Whites as head coach in the summer of 2018 and the Poland international hasn't missed a single Championship game since the Argentine has been in West Yorkshire.

Incredibly, Saturday's 1-0 over Reading was Klich's 82nd successive league start for Leeds.

The goals have dipped, but the 29-year-old, who has found the net on seven less occasions than he did last season so far, remains a hugely important figure in United's midfield.

 

If he starts and finishes tomorrow's trip to Middlesbrough, Klich will have notched exactly 7,000 minutes of Championship football for Leeds, which is more staggering given the idea that he runs as many as 12 kilometers every match.

Bielsa said when asked how much he runs, as quoted by Leeds Live: "He’s running around 12km. And 1km of those 12km are from high intensity and sprint."

Bielsa's side are second in the Championship, with a five-point cushion in the top two, and if Leeds keep going as well as Klich, they'll be back in the Premier League for next season.

Leeds United's Mateusz Klich during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday at Elland Road on January 11, 2020 in Leeds, England.

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

