Luis Suarez shares what he thinks about Liverpool fans

Liverpool fans adore the controversial-yet-brilliant Barcelona player.

Luis Suarez has revealed that Liverpool fans are the best in the football, in his opinion.

Suarez spent three-and-a-half years at Anfield after joining from Ajax in the winter of 2011.

The Uruguay international went on to become an adored figure among Liverpool fans en route to scoring 69 goals in 110 Premier League appearances for the Merseyside club.

But the Barcelona attacker was sublime and controversial in equal measures and despite being a Liverpool player for less than four years, Suarez still made headlines for the wrong reasons on quite a few occasions.

And the 33-year-old, who was given a 10-game ban for biting Chelsea's Branislav Ivanovic in 2013, has said that the Anfield faithful treated him 'exceptionally well' in spite of his wrongdoings.

He told Otro: "They are among the best football fans because of all the love they always gave me during my time at Liverpool. They have always loved me and treated me exceptionally well. That's why they are among the best football fans in the world. For me, the best."

Suarez bid farewell to Liverpool in 2014 and joined Barcelona in a £75 million deal [The Guardian].

The European giants originally struggled early on in the post-Suarez era, with the likes of Mario Balotelli and Rickie Lambert spearheading the attack.

But Jurgen Klopp replaced Brendan Rodgers in 2015 and rest is history, as Liverpool look set to win a first top-flight league title since 1990, having also won the Champions League last season.