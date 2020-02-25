Leeds' Jean-Kevin Augustin received more bad news on Monday

The Leeds United new boy is struggling to reach the required fitness.

It hasn't been a brilliant start to life at Leeds United for Jean-Kevin Augustin.

United pulled off a major coup in January by signing the Leipzig hitman on a half-season loan.

But despite being a big name, Augustin hasn't proven a big player for Leeds yet, nor has he been able to.

Since joining, the 22-year-old has only managed 48 minutes of Championship football, which isn't enough if he is to fire Marcelo Bielsa's side to Premier League promotion come May.

Playing for the Under-23s is a great way for the French striker to improve his fitness and conditioning, but Monday represented another setback in that regard.

Carlos Corberan's side were due to face Nottingham Forest's Under-23s yesterday but the game was postponed due to weather.

It came seven days after Leeds' youngsters were set to face Burnley in another Professional Development game that was also called off due to Storm Dennis.

Match off ❌



Today's Under 23s match away at Leeds United has been postponed because of the weather. #NFFC pic.twitter.com/IJKta3ZZFD — NFFC Academy (@NFFCAcademy) February 24, 2020

Obviously it isn't Championship standard, but that's still 90 minutes of football that Augustin - who probably would've played at least one half in each game - has missed out on.

It's significant because the longer it takes Augustin to get fit enough for Bielsa's senior side, the longer the Argentine must persevere with an out-of-form Patrick Bamford.

The 25-year-old is brilliant on his day, even when he isn't scoring, but at this stage of the season it's vital that your main striker is finding the net somewhat regularly, and Bamford has only netted twice since the start of the year.

Augustin, an unused sub in the 1-0 win over Reading this past weekend, can still be a big asset for the Whites in their promotion push, but a number of things just aren't going for him right now.