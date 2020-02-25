Quick links

Rangers

Kris Commons says Rangers have a £1m imposter playing for them

Shane Callaghan
Alfredo Morelos of Rangers arrives prior to the Ladbrokes Scottish Premier League between Celtic and at Ibrox Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Alfredo Morelos of Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers hasn't scored a league goal this year.

Referee Xavier Estrada Fernández talks to Alfredo Morelos of Rangers FC during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 first leg match between Rangers FC and Sporting Braga at Ibrox Stadium...

Kris Commons has said that Rangers returned from Dubai with an 'imposter' in the form of Alfredo Morelos last month.

The 23-year-old hitman has scored 29 goals in all competitions for the Gers this season, but 28 of them were during the first half of the campaign.

Subscribe

Morelos's form has nosedived in a big way since Rangers returned from their winter break, scoring only once - in a Scottish Cup win away to Hamilton earlier this month.

The Colombian marksman, a £1 million signing in 2017 [The Times], hasn't found the net in a Premiership game since Boxing Day.

 

And Commons, writing in his column for The Scottish Daily Mail [24/02, page 20], has joked that Steven Gerrard left the real Morelos behind in Dubai during their warm weather training camp.

He said: "It's now almost two months since Alfredo Morelos last scored a league goal for Rangers. What on earth's happened to him?

"Boxing Day was the last time he found the net in the Premiership when he scored the only goal in a 1-0 win over Kilmarnock at Ibrox.

"He looks a shadow of the player we saw in the first half of the season. Maybe, during the winter break, Rangers misplaced him in Dubai and returned home to Glasgow with an imposter.

Morelos's dip in form has resulted in Rangers slipping 12 points behind Celtic in the Premiership title race, having only trailed them by two points before the break.

Of course, it isn't all on the South American striker, who has missed games too, but his struggles certainly haven't helped matters.

On Sunday, for instance, he missed a fine chance in the 2-2 draw with St Johnstone and it's those fine margins which are costing the Ibrox outfit.

Alfredo Morelos of Rangers in action during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 first leg match between Rangers FC and Sporting Braga at Ibrox Stadium on February 20, 2020 in Glasgow,...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch