Kris Commons says Rangers have a £1m imposter playing for them

Alfredo Morelos of Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers hasn't scored a league goal this year.

Kris Commons has said that Rangers returned from Dubai with an 'imposter' in the form of Alfredo Morelos last month.

The 23-year-old hitman has scored 29 goals in all competitions for the Gers this season, but 28 of them were during the first half of the campaign.

Subscribe

Morelos's form has nosedived in a big way since Rangers returned from their winter break, scoring only once - in a Scottish Cup win away to Hamilton earlier this month.

The Colombian marksman, a £1 million signing in 2017 [The Times], hasn't found the net in a Premiership game since Boxing Day.

And Commons, writing in his column for The Scottish Daily Mail [24/02, page 20], has joked that Steven Gerrard left the real Morelos behind in Dubai during their warm weather training camp.

He said: "It's now almost two months since Alfredo Morelos last scored a league goal for Rangers. What on earth's happened to him?

"Boxing Day was the last time he found the net in the Premiership when he scored the only goal in a 1-0 win over Kilmarnock at Ibrox.

"He looks a shadow of the player we saw in the first half of the season. Maybe, during the winter break, Rangers misplaced him in Dubai and returned home to Glasgow with an imposter.

Morelos's dip in form has resulted in Rangers slipping 12 points behind Celtic in the Premiership title race, having only trailed them by two points before the break.

Of course, it isn't all on the South American striker, who has missed games too, but his struggles certainly haven't helped matters.

On Sunday, for instance, he missed a fine chance in the 2-2 draw with St Johnstone and it's those fine margins which are costing the Ibrox outfit.