Jurgen Klopp names two West Ham players who were 'just too good' last night

Liverpool beat West Ham United 3-2 at Anfield on Monday night.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has told the Liverpool Echo that he thought Michail Antonio and Sebastien Haller were 'just too good' last night at winning the first balls.

The Reds were expected to coast past an out-of-form West Ham side, and did take the lead when Gini Wijnaldum headed home Trent Alexander-Arnold's cross.

However, West Ham hit back through Issa Diop, and then took the lead when Pablo Fornals turned home Declan Rice's cross in the second half.

Liverpool were forced to dig deep, and ended up winning as Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane bagged to give the Reds all three points in a 3-2 victory.

West Ham were brilliant for much of the game, showing real intent in possession that was lacking at Manchester City last week, and they were hugely unlucky to lose.

There is plenty for West Ham to be positive about ahead of facing Southampton weekend, and Klopp has added his comments on two West Ham attacks.

The Reds had to deal with Antonio and then Haller, who physical strikers who West Ham could knock the ball up to and work off, giving Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk problems.

Klopp has admitted that both players were 'just too good' in terms of winning the first ball, meaning West Ham's main threats were from second balls and set pieces, and admitted Liverpool had to get better on the second ball to win.

“West Ham knew they had two proper ways to stay in the game - second balls and set-pieces, both were not good (from us) tonight,” said Klopp. “Losing the first ball is possible because (Michail) Antonio and later (Sebastian) Haller were just too good, you can’t win all the balls. But the second ball, we had to pick up better. The formation was not good. We showed the boys at half-time.”

“West Ham were really good at set-pieces, we were not too clear in those situations. That’s how they scored their first goal. They got a little bit of momentum, we were still in charge and had the ball, but our finishes weren’t on target. It’s difficult to change things in this moment. We tried to change in half-time with different formations. We showed them two very good football situations, where we were in and around the ball and did what we had to do, playing easy simple and quick,” he added.