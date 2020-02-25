Jurgen Klopp makes comment about the atmosphere at Anfield last night

Liverpool managed to come from behind to beat West Ham United 3-2 at Anfield yesterday.

Jurgen Klopp has told the Liverpool Echo that Liverpool’s supporters were really helpful in their victory over West Ham United last night.

Liverpool managed to keep up their unbeaten streak last night, but they were given an almighty scare by the Hammers.

West Ham were 2-1 up at the hour mark, but Liverpool once again showed their powers of recovery to come back.

The Reds struck through Mo Salah and then Sadio Mane in the second half to claim the three points.

And Klopp admits that the Anfield crowd really helped drive his side forward last night, as they did not get on their side's backs, even when they were trailing.

“They got momentum. We tried to change at half-time. Then they scored the second goal,” he said.

“We were forced to be patient and increase the pressure. The crowd were really helpful.”

Liverpool’s win was another sign of why they inevitably will end up Premier League champions this season.

Klopp’s side just never know when they are beaten, and they all appear to have huge belief that they will come out victorious, regardless of the circumstances within the match.

Liverpool’s win over West Ham has extended their lead at the top of the table back to 22 points.