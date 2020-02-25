Jurgen Klopp claims Liverpool ace a 'proper member of the squad' now after Monday's win

Liverpool are now four wins away from becoming Premier League champions.

Jurgen Klopp has praised Trent Alexander-Arnold and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain after Liverpool secured a hard-fought 3-2 win over West Ham on Monday night.

Speaking to the Liverpool Echo, Klopp claimed that Alexander-Arnold can no longer been seen as a 'young boy' and that he is now a 'proper member of the squad'.

The 21-year-old might still be a baby in footballing terms, but in recent years, he has been playing like a top-quality senior pro, who has won it all.

Well, Alexander-Arnold might just win it all one day, with a Premier League medal awaiting him, as his manager praised his and Oxlade-Chamberlain's performance from yesterday.

"The first thing he [Oxlade-Chamberlain] did was a finish," Klopp told the Liverpool Echo. "Then dribbling. His dynamic helped. Our people appreciate that and it helped.

"We've passed the moment where we treat him [Alexander-Arnold] like a young boy. He is a proper member of the squad and everyone has to contribute. That's how football works at the highest level."

When Gini Wijnaldum converted Alexander-Arnold's cross early in the first half, many wouldn't have given strugglers West Ham a chance - it was already slim before a ball was kicked.

But David Moyes' side put in a brave display, kept getting forward, continued being positive and they were rewarded by scoring two quality goals.

It seemed as though Liverpool's unbeaten run could be coming to an end before Mo Salah's shot went through the legs of Lukasz Fabianski.

That's when Klopp's men turned on the heat, as Sadio Mane ensured that the champions-elect added yet another win to their bank.