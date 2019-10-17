Is Joker out on DVD? Joaquin Phoenix's Oscar-winning turn demands repeat viewing!

Todd Phillips' Joker is definitely worth picking up on DVD.

When the first teaser trailer for the Joaquin Phoenix-starring Joker dropped back in April 2019, few could predict just how much attention that the DC standalone film would garner.

After the success of Marvel's Cinematic Universe in recent years, a film about the origins story of the Joker seemed a risk.

However, the gritty and realistic portrayal of Arthur Fleck's descent into madness and becoming the Joker has led to one of the best and most controversial films of 2019 and one that, given the test of time, will surely be considered a classic.

But when will Joker be available on home release for those of you who want to experience the grim and gruesome film from the comfort of your own home?

JOKER: Seven best Halloween costumes inspired by Joaquin Phoenix!

Joker: One of 2019's biggest films

Thanks to the several missed steps in DC's extended universe, few were on board when it was announced that Batman's arch-villain, the Joker, would be getting his own origins story.

However, since its release, Joker has proved to be a complete shock to the system and has flipped the comic book movie genre on its head.

Not only has it inspired huge amounts of controversy and debate but it's becoming the highest-grossing film to release in October in the process, wiping the floor with previous records for the month.

JOKER: Here’s the location of Joker’s iconic stairs scene - NY tourists can grab a selfie!

When is Joker out on DVD and Blu-Ray?

Joker is now available to buy on DVD and Blu-Ray and was released on Monday, February 10th, 2020.

The prices currently displayed on Amazon are:

- Joker on Blu-ray: £13.95

- Joker on DVD: £10.00

- Joker on 4K: £22.07

At the moment, it's the #1 best seller in the Blu-ray section. If you haven't seen it yet, pick up a copy and see what all the fuss is about!

In other news, who is Flesh and Blood star Stephen Rea?